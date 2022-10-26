FARMINGTON, Utah — The Montana State men’s basketball team was picked to finish atop the Big Sky Conference in the 2022-23 preseason media and coaches polls, the conference announced Wednesday.
The reigning Big Sky regular season- and tournament-champion Bobcats received 19 of 26 first-place votes from the media and eight of 10 first-place votes from the coaches (head coaches weren't allowed to vote for their own teams).
Montana finished third and received one first-place vote in both polls.
Northern Colorado was voted second by both the media and coaches, while Weber State, Eastern Washington and Sacramento State were ranked fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in both polls.
The Bobcats return two starters and nine players overall from last season's team, including Big Sky MVP and defensive player of the year Jubrile Belo and co-Big Sky top reserve RaeQuan Battle. MSU, which finished 27-8 overall and 16-4 in conference play, lost to Texas Tech in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The Grizzlies, who went 18-14 overall 11-9 in conference last season, return four starters: All-Big Sky second teamer Josh Bannan, Brandon Whitney, Mack Anderson and Lonnell Martin Jr.
