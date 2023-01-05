FARMINGTON, Utah — Big Sky Conference indoor track and field coaches expect Montana State to finish near the top of the league standings this season.
The MSU men and women are both ranked third in the Big Sky coaches polls, released Thursday. The Montana men are seventh in the poll, and the UM women are tied for seventh with Eastern Washington.
The Bobcat men finished with 80 poll points, falling behind unanimous No. 1 Northern Arizona (100) and No. 2 Idaho (84). The Grizzlies received 44 points.
On the women's side, NAU also received all 10 first-place votes and 100 points, Idaho placed second with 83 points and MSU received 70, one more than No. 4 Idaho State. UM got 42.
NAU, which has five Montanans including Missoula Hellgate graduate and Big Sky champion Elise Stearns, on its women's roster, won the men's and women's Big Sky indoor titles last year in Bozeman. MSU placed third in the men's team race and fourth in the women's race, while UM finished eighth and seventh, respectively.
