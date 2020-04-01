BILLINGS — Sports can serve as a healing device, and we all could use some inspiration in these trying times.
Sadly, every field, court, rink, track — you name it — still sits empty.
It's a notion that isn’t lost on Montana State’s Leon Costello, who like every athletic director continues to work through the sudden stoppage of NCAA events beneath the pall of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
What had been a supremely successful year at MSU came to a screeching halt three weeks ago, leaving doubts about when things might return to a sense of “normal.”
Among those concerns — as far as athletics goes — is how far the COVID-19 pandemic might stretch into the fall and potentially wreak havoc on football, MSU’s most popular sport and foremost revenue generator.
The simple answer? We don’t yet know.
Costello, for one, is taking caution and vigilance to heart. Social distancing, a phrase that is now a fixture in our lexicon, is being practiced throughout Montana State’s athletic department. It’s essential, obviously, with spring football practice canceled and all other team activities on hiatus for the time being.
The postponement of the football season seems implausible even now as we sit four months away from kickoff. But things also seem like they’re going to get worse before they get better.
Costello is aware that if everybody follows the guidelines set forth by health officials it could go a long way to making sure the 2020 campaign begins as scheduled.
“How about … I hope so,” Costello told 406mtsports.com when asked Wednesday if he foresees an on-time start to the football season. “We’re dealing with so many unknowns. From that standpoint we have to be patient, we have to do our part and know that what we’re doing now is going to help us down the road, and it’s going to help us get there quicker than by not doing it.
“It’s April 1, and when I look at it, we have time. But that time is going to go really quick. My fingers are crossed, my toes are crossed, and we’re all hoping that by the fall we can get back to some kind of a normal.”
A message from our Head Coach as well as a few ideas to keep busy during this time of isolation.#GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/wLegR63rKo— Bobcat Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) March 26, 2020
Even so, contingencies are being discussed.
Costello said a rudimentary task force has been established within the Big Sky Conference to help determine if and when it can start rolling out plans for a return to regular activities for athletes — but only when it’s safe to do so. Making up for time lost this spring as been a point of consideration.
On the heels of preempting its men’s and women’s championship basketball tournaments, the Big Sky has already canceled all spring sports competitions due to the virus, all the way down to on-campus weight-room training.
Montana State, like everyone else in the league, will also take a hit with the annual NCAA distribution money it receives via the Big Sky Conference. Costello is expecting the Bobcats to get roughly 40-50% — between $250,000 and $300,000 — of its average annual take.
What MSU is saving from the cancellation of spring athletics (not spending money on travel for competition or recruiting) will ultimately be overshadowed by the slashing of its distribution allotment, he said.
Then, if football is affected, “it would be a huge hit,” Costello said. Though everybody would be in that same boat.
MSU, like its counterpart at Montana 200 miles west of Bozeman, has pushed its deadline for football season ticket renewals back to June 1 to give its most loyal fans time to mitigate the economic impact the virus is having, but the implications run deeper.
Costello said roughly 65% of money raised by the Bobcat Club, which helps fund student-athlete scholarships, is tied to season ticket sales. That could have underlying consequences.
“It’s definitely something that we’re worried about,” Costello said. “What we’re going through right now is affecting everybody, and we understand that and we feel that. But I think we’re all hopeful that in the next few weeks we can turn a corner with this thing.
“We’re talking about 10,000 or so season ticket holders of ours; some of those people are going to be affected by this. And we know that. And we’re going to work with them on each individual case and their given situation. Yeah, we need to sell tickets, but we’re going to be sensitive as well.”
Further, Costello said MSU had scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony March 25 to celebrate the upcoming construction of its $18 million, 40,000 square foot Bobcat Athletic Complex, but that had to be nixed, as well.
Funds are in place, and Costello said construction was originally set to begin sometime in the early part of April, but added that he still hopes to have shovels in the ground by the end of this month.
The two-story complex will be erected at the north end of Bobcat Stadium, and will serve as the new hub for the football program as well as provide athletic training space for all student-athletes.
As of now, it is set to open in the fall of 2021.
“We are still working through what all this means for construction and getting to a place where we can hopefully still break ground in April,” Costello said. “Our goal is to still continue on with the timeline that we had set. But those conversations are continuing.”
He added: “If we can keep our original timeline, then the fall of ’21 is still the target date. But that’s if we can keep the current outline we have set.”
