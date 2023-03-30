BOZEMAN — Montana State fortified its secondary Wednesday when cornerback Jon Johnson signed a National Letter of Intent to transfer from El Camino (California) College, Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen announced.

A Gardena, California, product who played prep football at St. John Bosco High School, Johnson logged 29 total tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups in 11 games last fall. His interceptions came in consecutive September games against Bakersfield and Ventura. As a freshman in 2021, Johnson registered 23 tackles in 11 games, one for a loss, with one pass intercepted and three broken up.

"We're excited to add a talent like Jon to our defense," Vigen said. "He played both corner and nickel at El Camino, so we like the versatility he brings. He covers well and is a proven tackler."

Vigen indicated that the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Johnson is likely to begin his time at Montana State in June.