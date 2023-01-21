Washington Washington St Football

Then-Washington wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. lines up for a play during a game against Washington State on Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. 

 Young Kwak, Associated Press

BOZEMAN — Lonyatta Alexander Jr. hasn’t found a permanent home in his young college football career. He believes Bozeman will end his nomadic ways.

Alexander, a rising redshirt sophomore wide receiver, committed to Montana State on Jan. 13. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Washington state native transferred from the University of Washington one year after leaving fellow Pac-12 school Arizona State.

Southern Utah Arizona St Football

Montana State transfer Lonyatta Alexander Jr., pictured in September 2021 in Tempe, Ariz., began his college career at Arizona State, where he redshirted.
