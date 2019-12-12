BOZEMAN – Montana State track and field received four national letters of intent on Thursday from Kyla Bush, Mya Dube, Janis Pohl and Colby Wilson.
Bush is a thrower, Dube a distance runner, Pohl a sprinter and Wilson is a jumper and multi-event participant.
Kyle Bush, Cheyenne (Wyo.) Central: Kyle Bush earned a state championship as a junior for Cheyenne Central High School. This past spring, he captured gold at the 4A state meet in the discus with a personal-best throw of 134 feet. She also claimed a silver medal in the shot put with a toss of 41-06. Her performance led the Lady Indians to a second consecutive state championship.
Before the state meet, Bush had captured a lifetime best in the shot put of 42-01.50. Her previous best mark in the discus ahead of the state championships was 129-05. Bush has experience competing during the indoor season and has previously participated in basketball for Cheyenne Central. Her throwing marks between her sophomore and junior seasons saw improvements of over five feet in the shot put and 20 feet in the discus.
Mya Dube, North Sutton (N.H) Kearsarge: Dube has had championship success in both cross country and track and field for Kearsarge Regional High School. Dube comes off a cross country season in which she earned her third consecutive New Hampshire DIII State title individually and also led the Cougars to their first state championship honors in school history. Dube clocked her fastest mark of her career on the 5-kilometer course as a senior with a time of 19:07.4 and set a personal best in the 5k during the fall of 18:20.0. She completed two straight top-10 finishes at the NHIAA State Meet of Champions in cross country this fall and a second top-20 showing at the New England Interscholastic Championship. She was named the Concord Monitor's Girls' Cross Country Athlete of the Season.
Janis Pohl, Frankfurt (Germany) Free Christian School: Pohl has competed among the best in his age group this season already. He has participated during the indoor and outdoor seasons for club LG Eintracht Frankfurt.
He was the German National U20 champion in the 400 hurdles and also finished runner-up in the U23 Championships in Germany in the same event. Pohl took fifth in the 400 hurdles at the European U20 Championships in February. Pohl has experience competing in every sprint event, but has focused primarily on the hurdle events. His lifetime bests of 14.02 seconds in the 110 hurdles and 50.96 seconds in the 400 hurdles would have ranked him atop the Big Sky performance list a season ago. His personal best of 7.93 in the 60 hurdles would have been the second fastest mark indoors at the Big Sky level. Pohl plans to major in psychology while attending Montana State.
Colby Wilson, Olympia (Wash.) Capital: Wilson has competed at the state championship and National Junior Olympic level during his prep career. Wilson appeared in both his regional and the National Junior Olympic Championships in the decathlon in July. He placed third at his regional meet with a lifetime best score of 6,096 points. He followed that by taking fifth at the national meet held at Sacramento State's Hornet Stadium.
Wilson has participated in a variety of events for Capital High School. He took third in June in the decathlon at the Washington State Combined Event Championship. He advanced WIAA 3A State Championship Meet as a junior in the pole vault, recording a personal-best height of 15-06 to earn a silver medal in the event. He also made a trip to the state meet as a junior in the 110 hurdles.
