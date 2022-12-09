BOZEMAN — On second down, the Montana State football team trotted out one of its more dangerous offensive formations: Tommy Mellott at quarterback, Sean Chambers to Mellott’s left and Isaiah Ifanse to Mellott’s right. Tight ends Treyton Pickering and Derryk Snell on either ends of the offensive line.
Mellott received the snap and faked a handoff to his right. Ifanse ran a different way and wasn’t there to sell it, but it didn’t matter Mellott still burst up the middle for the 8-yard score.
TD 2 for @Tommy_Mellott #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/hYgnOelS1D— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) December 10, 2022
Despite a slow start that featured five combined punts — three for William & Mary and two for MSU — the No. 4 seed Bobcats’ offense caught fire en route to a 55-7 victory over the No. 5 seed Tribe in the FCS quarterfinals Friday night. MSU will move on to the FCS semifinals for the third time since 2019, where the Bobcats will face either No. 1 seed South Dakota State or No. 8 seed Holy Cross.
MSU finished with 473 yards of offense, along with 239 return yards between punt returner Taco Dowler and kickoff returner Marqui Johnson. Ifanse finished with 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
The Bobcats defense also held the Tribe to 197 yards of total offense — including 62 passing yards — and nine total first downs.
The first spark for MSU came from Ifanse late in the first quarter with back to back runs of 20 yards and 26 yards. It helped set up the first points of the game, a 30-yard field goal by MSU kicker Blake Glessner.
On the next drive, Mellott rolled to his left on a run-pass option, connecting with Pickering for a 42-yard gain. Mellott ended the drive with a 22-yard run into the end zone to end the first quarter.
Just a kid from Butte, America 🇺🇸— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 10, 2022
MSU 10
W&M 0#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/bOO8dnSg5L
After another W&M punt and an incompletion from Mellott, Ifanse broke off a 68-yard touchdown up the middle. That run broke the MSU career rushing yards record, surpassing the previous record set by Ryan Johnson in 2002 (3,646 yards).
That's Mr. 3️⃣6️⃣9️⃣0️⃣, to you.@IsaiahIfanse has set the career rushing record with 3,690 career rushing yards on this 68-yard touchdown run!#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/kvBBsesxjM— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 10, 2022
The defense stepped up for the Bobcats as well. After the Mellott 8-yard score, MSU cornerback Simeon Woodard picked off his first pass of the season and returned it 30 yards to the W&M 44. The Tribe finished the first half with 59 total yards of offense and three first downs.
Glessner added a 50-yard field goal right before halftime, redeeming himself after a miss from 49 yards against Weber State last week. That kick also broke the MSU single-season scoring record, previously held by Troy Andersen in 2018 (128 total points).
The scoring didn’t stop after halftime. On the opening kickoff of the second half, Johnson returned it for an MSU playoff record 87 yards. He nearly had a touchdown but slipped at the W&M 9-yard line. Ifanse punched it in for another score on the next play.
Meanwhile, W&M couldn’t do much on offense, defense or special teams. The penalties stacked up, too, most notably linebacker Alex Washington getting ejected for targeting after a hit on Dowler.
The Bobcats stayed hot, with Chambers setting up another scoring opportunity on a 28-yard run down the sideline. Mellott promptly scored again on the W&M 1-yard line. On the next drive, after a roughing the passer penalty, Mellott found wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. for a 17-yard score.
.@cjism8 put 'em to bed 😴— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 10, 2022
MSU 48
W&M 0
#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/EzGOev8IeF
Dowler got in on the fun as well, with a 79-yard punt return touchdown to extend the MSU lead to 55-0 — another MSU playoff record. There were still over five minutes remaining in the third quarter after that score.
LATE NIGHT TACO TIME‼️@DowlerTaco off to the races and makes it 55-0#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/kP6pfVNQ1z— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) December 10, 2022
W&M had a chance to score early in the fourth quarter as the Tribe crossed midfield for just the second time all game. But MSU forced an incomplete pass from Tribe quarterback Darius Wilson on fourth down.
The Tribe finally got on the scoreboard with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Bronson Yoder with just over three minutes to play.
MSU will next play in the FCS semifinals on either Friday, Dec. 16 or Saturday, Dec. 17.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.