BOZEMAN — Montana State Athletics welcomed a dozen new staff members in August and September, MSU athletic director Leon Costello announced Wednesday.
Five new employees joined the Bobcat Athletics administrative and support staff:
• Kyle Cajero joins Bobcat Athletics as Assistant Director for Media and Digital Relations, handling men’s basketball, golf, men’s and women’s cross country and track and field. He arrives after one year as assistant sports information director at Montana State Billings, and he has also worked as a sportswriter in Idaho and as a graduate assistant on the sports information staff at Pepperdine, where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
• Jackson Dudak serves as MSU’s Director of Athletics Marketing after serving a full-time internship with Bobcat Athletics in 2021-22. He worked in athletics as a University of Kansas undergrad, assisting in a fan engagement role.
• A Montana State employee for the past year, Marisa Escobedo moves to Bobcat Athletics from student accounts as Financial Aid Coordinator. She previously worked in business services and student health at Western Oregon University, her alma mater, between 2018 and 2021.
• David Steinbeck is Assistant Director for Equipment Operations. He worked as a student equipment manager at the University of Pittsburgh from 2012-16, and after graduating from there he worked in private industry and public schools in Colorado.
• Samantha van Horssen, Assistant Athletic Director for Budget & Finance in Bobcat Athletics, is an MSU grad who worked in recreational sports and fitness on the Bozeman campus. She has held roles of increasing responsibility since 2016, most recently working as Recreation Coordinator for Recreational Sports and Fitness.
Additionally, six individuals joined MSU coaching staffs:
• Grayson Burns becomes MSU’s assistant men’s tennis coach, arriving from a similar position at Radford.
• Former Bobcat standout Shelby Rasmussen becomes assistant rodeo coach. Chandler Arbizzani, a Billings Skyview product, becomes Bobcat football’s General Manager after working in a support role for Sam Houston’s football program. He replaces Ryan Weese, who the Chicago Bears hired as a scouting assistant in May.
• Chris Mayes joins the Bobcat women’s basketball program as an assistant coach.
• Former Carroll College sports information director and play-by-play voice Daniel Salle joins the women’s basketball staff as Director of Operations and play-by-play broadcaster.
• Long-time Division I men’s basketball coach Andy Hill joins Danny Sprinkle’s staff as assistant coach, while former Colorado State staff member Colin McGettigan becomes MSU men’s basketball’s operations director.
