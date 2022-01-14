BOZEMAN — In the wake of Montana State’s most successful football season since 1984, Bobcat Athletics announced the ticket sales timeline and game designations for 2022 season tickets on Thursday.
Season ticket renewals and new season tickets become available on Feb. 1 at msubobcats.com/tickets, and the deadline for current season ticket-holders is May 1.
Early access to home single-game tickets begins on Aug. 1 based on the priority points system, with general public access beginning on Aug. 8. Click here to learn more about the priority point system. Information on road games will be released at a later time.
Montana State’s 2022 season opens with the traditional Gold Rush game on Sept. 3, with Southland Conference power McNeese coming to Bobcat Stadium. The Cats and Cowboys played only once previously, the 2002 playoff game at Lake Charles, Louisiana. Morehead State of the Pioneer Football League visits Bozeman on Sept. 10 for Military Appreciation Day, and Big Sky play begins on Oct. 1 when the Bobcats play UC Davis for Parent/Family Weekend.
Idaho State visits Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 8 for Homecoming, and two weeks later Weber State plays at MSU for the Pack the Place in Pink game to continually raise awareness for breast cancer. Montana State closes regular season play in traditional style on Nov. 19 against the Montana.
