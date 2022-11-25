BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball program has signed three players, head coach Tricia Binford announced Friday.
The trio: Léa Boulanger, a 6-foot-2 forward from Saint-Bruno, Quebec, Canada; Natalie Picton, a 5-5 guard from Welland, Ontario, Canada; and Isobel Bunyan, a 6-0 guard/forward from Tonyrefall, Wales.
Boulanger grew up playing on the south shore of Montreal and at 17 was recruited to compete at College Champlain Lennoxville in Sherbrooke, Quebec, where she averaged 9.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game for the Cougars. Boulanger finished second in the league in offensive rebounds and blocked shots. Off the court, she earned the academic athletes’ award.
“Léa is athletic, mobile and a versatile big who can run rim-to-rim,” Binford said. “She has tremendous presence inside and can defend multiple positions. The sky’s the limit for her upside and drive to reach the next level. She will come to us as a mature, experienced freshman.”
Picton, who was a member of the 2022 Kia Nurse National EYBL team out of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.8 steals for her three-time Ontario Basketball Association provincial championship squad. She was a member of the Junior NBA Canadian championship team, as well as a world’s semifinalist. Picton currently attends Niagara Prep Academy. She is a a four-year honor roll student. Picton also competed in soccer and gymnastics.
“Natalie is fast, dynamic and an attack-minded playmaker and scorer who can defend 94 feet,” Binford said. “She has a high basketball IQ and plays for one of top coaches in Canada, who also happens to be her father. Playing in the highest Canadian prep level, Natalie can get in the paint at will and will be terrific in our up tempo/ball screen offense.”
Bunyan has played for the Wales National Team since 2016 at both the U16 and U18 levels. In 2022, she was named the most valuable player at the Hoopsfix All Star Classic. At the FIBA U18 Women’s European Championship Division B tournament last summer, she averaged 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Bunyan had her best outing at the tournament against Croatia with 18 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and two steals.
“Isobel is a versatile, athletic guard that can play multiple positions,” Binford said. “She’s a great rebounder scorer, and shot blocker. Isobel has fantastic instincts and is a smooth player with aspirations to play at the next level. She’ll impact our program both on the offensive and the defensive end. Isobel plays on a very high caliber club team Cardiff Met Archers (GBR).”
The trio, along with Ella Johnson, a 6-2 forward from Elk River, Minnesota, completes Binford’s 2023-24 recruiting class.
“This is a very strong complementary freshmen class as we have guard and post play ability on both ends of the court,” Binford said. “They will also continue our excellence in both the classroom and on the court.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.