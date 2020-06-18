BOZEMAN — The NFL and the Black College Football Hall of Fame has tabbed Montana State receivers coach and passing game coordinator and receivers coach Erik Frazier for its third Quarterback Coaching Summit, the organizations announced.
The conference, held virtually June 22-23, offers NCAA and NFL assistant coaches the opportunity to exchange ideas on coaching concepts and philosophies while networking with other coaches.
The NFL created this program, along with others that include the league’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, to promote diversity and innovative thinking while developing coaches.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be in that group of people on that list,” Frazier said in an MSU press release. “To be able, first and foremost, to learn from some of the most brilliant minds in football and also bring things back here that help our organization, either my guys individually or the program in general. It’s been very helpful.”
Frazier is entering his second season at Montana State in 2020.
Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate said NFL programs involving college coaches prove beneficial on many levels.
“It’s always an exciting opportunity to meet with the best and brightest in the business to exchange ideas,” he said in a release. “We’ve had several coaches involved in the league’s minority internship program, and it’s a great example. Every coach has brought back ideas that we’ve implemented and found useful.”
Those expected to be involved include Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, and Buffalo Bills assistant head coach and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
Erik Frazier is one of nearly 50 coaches, including more than a dozen from the college ranks, invited to participate.
