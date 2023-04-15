BOZEMAN — Two of Montana State's top men's basketball assistant coaches are joining Danny Sprinkle's staff at Utah State.

Chris Haslam and Andy Hill are both leaving the Bobcats for the Aggies, Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported Saturday. Hill confirmed his move on Twitter.

"Thanks Bobcat Nation!" Hill wrote in his tweet on Saturday morning. "What an amazing year and group of people. It was a special group of players, coaches and staff, I am very thankful coach Sprinkle let me be a part of it. All the best to Bobcat Nation and thanks for your support."

Sprinkle, who spent the previous four years as MSU's head coach, left for the same job at Utah State last week. MSU plans to announce Sprinkle's successor soon, sources told 406mtsports.com. Haslam was a candidate for the Cats' head coaching job.

The news of Haslam's and Hill's moves came one day after MSU starters RaeQuan Battle and Darius Brown II entered the transfer portal.

Haslam graduated from Wyoming in 2010 and spent the previous 10 years as an MSU men's assistant coach. The England native played a vital role in the recruitment and development of MSU's international players like big men Jubrile Belo and Great Osobor, both of whom are also English. 2022-23 was Belo's final college season. Osobor, a rising junior, hasn't clarified if he plans to stay at MSU or enter the portal.

Hill spent one year on MSU's coaching staff. The Eastern Washington graduate spent the previous season at New Mexico and was an assistant at Utah for 10 seasons.