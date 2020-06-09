BOZEMAN — The Montana State athletic department has officially canceled all summer camps for 2020, athletic director Leon Costello announced Monday.
The across-the-board cancellations come in response to continuing health concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and in part due to the NCAA moratorium on visits of recruiting prospects to campuses.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff as well as those who visit our campus and our facilities remains our highest priority,” Costello said in a statement released by MSU.
“With that in mind, it’s in the best interest of everyone involved that we cancel this year’s summer camps, however, we look forward to resuming our normal summer activities in the future.”
