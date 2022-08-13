BOZEMAN — Montana State will induct the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020-21 on Saturday, Sept. 3, the day the MSU football team opens the 2022 season with the annual Gold Rush game.
Two Bobcat football All-Americans, one of MSU women’s basketball’s all-time greats, a Bobcat men’s basketball player who helped create some of the greatest moments in program history as a player and is currently doing the same as the program’s head coach, two all-time track and field greats and three teams that comprise the Big Sky’s first football dynasty will be inducted during the brunch ceremony.
Montana State won Big Sky Conference football championships in 1966 and 1967 under Jim Sweeney and in 1968 under Tom Parac, with College Football Hall of Fame coach Dennis Erickson quarterbacking the Cats during those years. Defensive end Devlan Geddes (1993-96) — an All-America and CoSIDA Academic All-America — and current Miami Dolphins assistant coach Mike Person (2007-10) — an All-America offensive lineman who helped lead MSU to the 2010 Big Sky title — also enter representing the Bobcat football program.
Two distance runners also join this year’s Hall of Fame class. Jeff Clem joined Lance Deal as Bobcat Track and Field’s first Outdoor All-American in 1984, when he finished 16th in the steeplechase. He also won the Big Sky steeplechase crown in 1982. Ariana Lee won four Big Sky titles, punctuated by the 2003 Big Sky Indoor Track Athlete of the Meet award. At the 2003 Lee turned in one of the most dramatic performances in Bobcat track history during the Big Sky Outdoor Championships in Bozeman, winning the 10,000-meter championship to spur the MSU women to their first Big Sky Outdoor Championship. She also earned All-Big Sky honors twice in cross country.
Kati Burrows Mobley earned 1st Team All-Big Sky honors in 2004 and 2005. She remains fourth in MSU history in points and 11th in rebounds, and helped lead the Bobcats to two Big Sky titles as a player and three as an assistant coach.
Danny Sprinkle remains third in Bobcat history with 263 career three-point field goals and eighth with 1,497 career points. He was the 1996 Big Sky Tournament MVP for his historic, unforgettable 30-point performance in the title tilt in Worthington Arena as MSU won the league title. That was Montana State’s most recent NCAA tournament appearance until last spring, when, as head coach, Sprinkle led the program to league regular season and tourney crowns. Sprinkle was All-Big Sky first team once and honorable mention twice.
The induction ceremony and brunch begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3 in the Strand Union Building’s Joseph May Ballrooms. To order tickets, go to www.msuhof2022.givesmart.com by August 18.
