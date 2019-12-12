BOZEMAN — Fans wishing to tune in to Montana State’s quarterfinal round playoff football game against Austin Peay on Friday must do so via ESPN3 or the Watch ESPN app.
This is the second straight week the Bobcats’ playoff game will be broadcast on ESPN’s digital streaming platform, which can be accessed at the website espn.com/watch.
To stream the game, viewers must have a paid subscription to a specific television provider such as Spectrum, DirecTV, Dish Network, Hulu, Sling TV and the like. It can also be accessed through Xbox Live.
“The Division I FCS championship (playoffs) is an NCAA event,” Montana State athletic director Leon Costello told 406mtsports.com. “ESPN has secured the broadcast rights from the NCAA and has the ability to transmit the games in the championship playoffs on any of their platforms.
“This includes a combination of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPNU. All broadcast decisions are made by ESPN and the NCAA.”
Montana State and Austin Peay are scheduled to kick off Friday at 6 p.m.
Montana’s quarterfinal playoff game at Weber State will air on conventional television on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. The quarterfinal game between Northern Iowa and James Madison will also be broadcast on ESPN2 at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, North Dakota State’s quarterfinal game against Illinois State will air on ESPN at 10 a.m.
