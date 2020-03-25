BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team received its second oral commitment of the spring Wednesday, from 6-foot-6 wing Patrick McMahon of Colony High School in Palmer, Alaska.
McMahon, who will enter his senior year at Colony this fall, announced his choice on Twitter. MSU officials can't commit until he signs a letter of intent, but the school retweeted McMahon's announcement.
I am very excited to announce that I will be playing college basketball at Montana State University. I would like to thank all of my coaches, friends, and family that helped me along the way. Thank you Coach Sprinkle and Coach Russell I am very excited to be a Bobcat! pic.twitter.com/FyqasARP4M— Patrick (@1PatrickM) March 25, 2020
"I am very excited to announce that I will be playing college basketball at Montana State University," McMahon said in the tweet. "I would like to thank all of my coaches, friends, and family that helped me along the way. Thank you Coach Sprinkle and Coach Russell. I am very excited to be a Bobcat!"
McMahon is the second-ranked player in Alaska. As a sophomore, he made the All-USA Alaska boys high school basketball team.
McMahon played for the Alaska D1 Ambassadors traveling team and scored a game-high 26 points in a 20-point win over Stockton, California, this past August in the Las Vegas Classic.
An Alaska native, McMahon also carries a 3.5 grade-point average.
