POCATELLO, Idaho — Jubrile Belo had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Devin Kirby added 14 points and a game-high 10 boards as Montana State dominated inside to claim a 75-64 win at Idaho State on Saturday.

Belo, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, and Kirby, a 6-11 junior, helped MSU outscore the Bengals 44-22 in the paint. The Bobcats made just 1 of 11 from the 3-point arc but still shot 49& from the floor (28 of 57). 

Amin Adamu scored a game-high 19 for Montana State while Harald Frey had 13 points while making 7 of 8 from the foul line. It was a season-high for points for Kirby, who missed seven games earlier in the year due to a bruised knee.

With the win, MSU improved to 11-9 overall and moved to 5-4 in the Big Sky standings. The Bobcats edged Weber State 61-60 on the road Thursday night.

Austin Smellie's 12 points led the Bengals, who have lost four in a row.

Montana State now turns its attention to a rivalry matchup at Montana on Saturday.

