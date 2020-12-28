BOZEMAN — Montana State has begun to sell virtual tickets for the Cat-Griz basketball games in late January at Worthington Arena.

On Monday, Bobcats Athletics began selling virtual tickets to MSU's home basketball games against Montana in Bozeman. The Bobcat women host Montana on Jan. 28 and the MSU men host the Griz on Jan. 30. Virtual tickets cost $5.

“While we’re grateful that our teams have the opportunity to play basketball, playing without fans has been a difficult adjustment for our players and coaches,” MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello said in a press release. “This allows our fans to support our student-athletes, and it also helps replace critical lost revenue for our scholarship expenses. A virtual sellout will be a great display of support (for) those that will be competing in empty arenas on days that normally generate excitement throughout our state and beyond.”

Virtual tickets can be purchased through Tickets West and the process for purchasing them is the same as it is to buy tickets to any Bobcat game according to the release.

