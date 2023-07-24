SPOKANE, Wash. — Big Sky Conference football coaches and media both picked Montana State to finish No. 1 in the 2023 league standings, the Big Sky announced Monday.

The Bobcats received 10 of 12 first-place votes in the coaches poll and 26 of 39 in the media rankings. The coaches picked UC Davis to finish second, while Idaho is No. 2 in the media poll.

Montana finished No. 3 in the media poll and No. 6 in the coaches rankings.

MSU head coach Brent Vigen is pleased with the recognition but knows preseason rankings aren't always predictive. For instance, UM topped the Big Sky preseason media and coaches polls last year, while MSU was second and third, respectively. The Grizzlies finished sixth in the 2022 conference standings, and MSU shared the Big Sky title with Sacramento State, which is ranked No. 3 in the coaches poll and No. 4 in the media poll after losing head coach Troy Taylor (now at Stanford) and conference offensive player of the year Cameron Skattebo (now at Arizona State).

The Bobcats have a Big Sky-best seven players on the preseason all-conference team.

"(The rankings are) a reflection on where we finished last year and who we return," Vigen told 406mtsports.com at the Big Sky Football Kickoff on Monday. "I feel good about where we finished last year, and I feel really good about who we return, but beyond that it doesn't really mean anything. We have to go out and play the games."

Big Sky preseason coaches poll

1. Montana State (10) – 120

2. UC Davis (1) – 96

3. Sacramento State (1) – 94

4. Weber State – 91

5. Idaho – 89

6. Montana – 84

7. Eastern Washington – 52

8. Portland State – 45

9. Northern Arizona – 44

10. Northern Colorado – 37

11. Cal Poly – 25

12. Idaho State – 15

Big Sky preseason media poll

1. Montana State (26) – 447

2. Idaho (8) – 410

3. Montana (2) – 359

4. Sacramento State (3) – 334

5. UC Davis – 330

6. Weber State – 320

7. Eastern Washington – 216

8. Northern Arizona – 178

9. Portland State – 167

10. Northern Colorado – 109

11. Cal Poly – 103

12. Idaho State – 69

*First-place votes in parentheses