BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team enjoyed a record-setting 2022 season.
The Bobcats bowed out of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday with a 39-18 loss at South Dakota State. MSU (12-2) finished one win short of a program record for wins in a season, but reaching 12 wins isn’t exactly commonplace. The Cats have now reached that mark four times in program history.
While the victory milestone will have to wait at least another year, the team and multiple MSU players broke records in 2022.
Best offensive season in Bobcat history?
MSU’s offense set so many records this season, it’s hard to keep track.
As a team, the Cats finished with 4,373 rushing yards on 6.5 yards per carry. This is the first time they’ve reached the 3,900-yard mark in a season, and their previous-best ypc was 5.69 (in 2017).
MSU also scored 49 touchdowns on the ground this season, topping the previous school record of 44.
MSU scored a program-record 601 points and 42.9 points per game. It hadn’t even reached 500 points before this fall.
The Cats finished with a 6,932 yards of total offense, the program’s most in a single season.
Their 744 total yards and 554 rushing yards at Cal Poly on Nov. 12 broke MSU records.
MSU set Brawl of the Wild program milestones for points scored (55) and rushing yards accrued (439) in a 34-point home win on Nov. 19.
Ifanse rewrites record book, again
The inevitable was delayed 12 games.
Isaiah Ifanse ended last season just 185 yards short of the MSU individual record for career rushing yards. A couple of knee surgeries forced him to miss the entire regular season. He returned for MSU’s playoff opener against Weber State and tallied about half the yards he needed to set the record. A week later, he passed Ryan Johnson’s 3,646-yard milestone with an exclamation point: a 68-yard TD run in a 55-7 quarterfinal win over William & Mary.
Ifanse also broke Johnson’s single-season program rushing record in MSU’s quarterfinal game at Sam Houston the previous season.
College football players can appear in up to four games in a season and still redshirt that year. Ifanse, who played three games this season, plans to use a redshirt and return in 2023. Now with 3,742 career rushing yards, Ifanse could put that mark in unbreakable territory.
He’s also likely to pass Johnson for most career 100-yard rushing games. Both are currently tied with 17.
Mellott breaks record in memorable fashion
Tommy Mellott could threaten that 100-yard rushing game record as well. The sophomore quarterback from Butte already has seven such games, including five this year.
One of them was a 273-yard performance in a crazy 43-38 win over Weber State on Oct. 22. That set the MSU and Big Sky record for rushing yards by a QB in a single game, and only the 298 yards from Don Haas in 1967 (also against Weber) prevented Mellott from setting the mark for ground yards in a game by a Bobcat.
Glessner kicks way into history
In that William & Mary win, Glessner made a 50-yard field goal near the end of the first half. That not only was the longest made field goal in MSU postseason history, it gave Glessner the MSU record for points scored in a season by one player.
The sophomore finished with 143 points (72 on field goals, 71 on point-after attempts) to cruise past the previous record of 128, set by Troy Andersen in 2018.
Glessner also made the most field goals by an MSU kicker in one season (24).
MSU sets several playoff records
Glessner’s 50-yard field goal was one of several MSU playoff records.
The win over William & Mary was MSU’s highest-scoring and most lopsided in school history. Also in that game, sophomore cornerback Simeon Woodard nabbed his program-record fourth playoff interception.
A week earlier, the Cats rushed for 388 yards in a 33-25 win over Weber. That broke their previous postseason rushing milestone by one yard — Ifanse and Mellott powered MSU’s offense to 387 rushing yards in their 2021 second-round game against UT Martin.
Home sweet home
That 43-38 win over Weber gave MSU its program-best 17th straight victory at home. It also extended their FCS-leading active home winning streak, which is now at 20 games going into 2023.
The success at Bobcat Stadium helped MSU go 8-0 in Big Sky Conference play and share the league title with Sac State. It’s the first time since 2012 MSU earned at least a share of the conference crown, and those eight Big Sky wins are a program record.
MSU offensive leaders
Rushing yards
Tommy Mellott, So. (1061), Sean Chambers, Jr. (847), Elijah Elliott, So. (726)
Rushing TDs
Chambers (19), Mellott (13), Marqui Johnson, So. (7)
Passing yards
Mellott (1,681), Chambers (623), Sean Austin, Fr. (224)
Passing TDs/interceptions
Mellott (10/4), Chambers (8/4), Austin (2/0)
Completion percentage
Austin (81.8%, 18 of 22), Mellott (60.8%, 127 of 209), Chambers (60.6%, 43 of 71)
Receiving yards
Willie Patterson, Sr. (626), Ravi Alston, Sr. (398), Clevan Thomas Jr., Sr. (333)
Receptions
Patterson (44), Alston (27), Thomas (22)
Receiving TDs
Patterson (9), Thomas (3), Derryk Snell, Jr. (3)
MSU defensive leaders
Tackles
Callahan O’Reilly, Sr. (87, 42 solo), Danny Uluilakepa, So. (82, 36 solo), Ty Okada. Sr. (72, 45 solo)
Tackles for loss
Sebastian Valdez, So. (10), Kenneth Eiden IV, Fr. (8), Okada (6), O’Reilly (6), Ben Seymour, Jr. (6)
Sacks
Valdez (7.5), Eiden (4), Okada (3), O’Reilly (3), Brody Grebe, So. (3), Blake Schmidt, So. (3)
Interceptions
O’Reilly (4), Uluilakepa (2), James Campbell, Sr. (2)
Forced fumbles
O’Reilly (3), Valdez (2), Eiden (1), Grebe (1), David Alston, Jr. (1), Nolan Askelson, Jr. (1), Jake D’Agostino, Fr. (1)
Fumble recoveries
Okada (2), O’Reilly (2), Seymour (2)
Pass breakups
Okada (9), Jeffrey Manning Jr., Sr. (4), Campbell (3), Uluilakepa (3)
Quarterback hurries
O’Reilly (5), Paul Brott, Fr. (4), Schmidt (4)
