High school
Everett Carr
High School: Bozeman
Position: Offensive line
Height/weight: 6-foot-5/280 pounds
Commitment date: July 26
Other known offers: Carroll, Montana Tech
Relevant stats: Two stars from 247Sports; 247Sports' seventh-ranked Montana recruit for Class of 2023; second team all-Eastern AA.
Major Givens
High School: Steele Canyon (Spring Valley, California)
Position: Running back
Height/weight: 5-foot-10/195 pounds
Commitment date: Aug. 5
Other known offers: Air Force, Army, Cornell, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Relevant stats: Three stars from 247Sports; 276 carries, 1,516 yards, 12 touchdowns, 5.5 yards per carry, 13 receptions, 166 yards, two TDs in 2021; 4.48-second 40-yard dash; 4.08-second short shuttle; 305-pound clean; 355-pound bench press; 545-pound squat; 605-pound deadlift.
Adam Jones
High School: Missoula Sentinel
Position: Running back
Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
Commitment date: Aug. 16
Other known offers: Columbia, Montana, Montana Tech; Utah for baseball
Relevant stats: Three stars from 247Sports; 247Sports' third-ranked Montana recruit for Class of 2023; Class AA first team all-state in 2021; two-time State AA champion; 180 carries, 912 yards, 16 touchdowns, 5.0 yards per carry, 24 receptions, 245 yards, three TDs in 2021; 4.52-second 40-yard dash; ~250-pound bench press; ~350-pound squat.
Talon Marsh
High School: Helena Capital
Position: Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 228 pounds
Commitment date: July 2
Other known offers: Carroll, Montana Tech, Montana Western
Relevant stats: Two stars from 247Sports; 247Sports' ninth-ranked Montana recruit for Class of 2023; Class AA first team all-state in 2021; 17 sacks (school record), 19 tackles for loss, 10 hurries in 2021; 34 career tackles for loss (school record); 139 tackles, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries combined in past two seasons.
Zac Nyland
High School: Owyhee (Meridian, Idaho)
Position: Offensive line
Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds
Commitment date: June 30
Other known offers: College of Idaho, Idaho, New Mexico Highlands
Relevant stats: Three stars from 247Sports; second team all-Southern Idaho Conference; ~5.4-second 40-yard dash; 345-pound bench press; 425-pound squat.
Jacob Trimble
High School: Fort Worth (Texas) Christian
Position: Wide receiver
Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds
Commitment date: Aug. 17
Other known offers: Butler, Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU), Stetson
Relevant stats: 71 receptions, 1,165 yards, 11 touchdowns in 2021; 34 receptions, 820 yards, eight TDs in 2020.
2023 Fort Worth Christian HS (TX) WR Jacob Trimble (@JacobTrimble7).— Brandon Howard (@BHoward_11) March 28, 2022
Trimble has deceptive speed & field awareness to find opening to exploit the defense. He has a thick lower half that helps w/ explosion helping him post sub 11 track times. https://t.co/NGeDr4HT86 pic.twitter.com/GfxTuUiyLG
Chance Wilson
High School: Rejoice Christian (Owasso, Oklahoma)
Position: Quarterback
Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds
Commitment date: July 25
Other known offers: New Mexico State, North Dakota State, Tulsa
Relevant stats: No. 23 recruit on Oklahoman's Super 30 list for Class of 2023; Tulsa World's all-area QB for 2022 season; 2,857 yards, 40 touchdowns, five interceptions, 70% completion rate, ~140 carries, 1,281 yards, 22 TDs; 4.44-second 40-yard dash.
