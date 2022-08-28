Billings West vs. Missoula Sentinel

Missoula Sentinel’s Adam Jones (6) carries the ball against Billings West at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

High school

Everett Carr

High School: Bozeman

Position: Offensive line

Height/weight: 6-foot-5/280 pounds

Commitment date: July 26

Other known offers: Carroll, Montana Tech

Relevant stats: Two stars from 247Sports; 247Sports' seventh-ranked Montana recruit for Class of 2023; second team all-Eastern AA.

BHS Football v. CMR

Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche high-fives Everett Carr as he comes off the field after a fourth quarter touchdown on Oct. 8, 2021, at Van Winkle Stadium in Bozeman.

Major Givens

High School: Steele Canyon (Spring Valley, California)

Position: Running back

Height/weight: 5-foot-10/195 pounds

Commitment date: Aug. 5

Other known offers: Air Force, Army, Cornell, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn

Relevant stats: Three stars from 247Sports; 276 carries, 1,516 yards, 12 touchdowns, 5.5 yards per carry, 13 receptions, 166 yards, two TDs in 2021; 4.48-second 40-yard dash; 4.08-second short shuttle; 305-pound clean; 355-pound bench press; 545-pound squat; 605-pound deadlift.

Major Givens

Steele Canyon's Major Givens runs during a game last season in California.

Adam Jones

High School: Missoula Sentinel

Position: Running back

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

Commitment date: Aug. 16

Other known offers: Columbia, Montana, Montana Tech; Utah for baseball

Relevant stats: Three stars from 247Sports; 247Sports' third-ranked Montana recruit for Class of 2023; Class AA first team all-state in 2021; two-time State AA champion; 180 carries, 912 yards, 16 touchdowns, 5.0 yards per carry, 24 receptions, 245 yards, three TDs in 2021; 4.52-second 40-yard dash; ~250-pound bench press; ~350-pound squat.

Sentinel vs. Billings West 10

Missoula Sentinel’s Adam Jones (6) is tackled out of bounds by Billings West's Taco Dowler, middle, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Aug. 27, 2021. Jones is committed to the Montana State Bobcats, who Dowler now plays for.

Talon Marsh

High School: Helena Capital

Position: Defensive line

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 228 pounds

Commitment date: July 2

Other known offers: Carroll, Montana Tech, Montana Western

Relevant stats: Two stars from 247Sports; 247Sports' ninth-ranked Montana recruit for Class of 2023; Class AA first team all-state in 2021; 17 sacks (school record), 19 tackles for loss, 10 hurries in 2021; 34 career tackles for loss (school record); 139 tackles, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries combined in past two seasons.

Talon Marsh

Capital's Talon Marsh is pictured last season making one of his 17 sacks (school record) for CHS in 2021. He's now verbally committed to Montana State. 

Zac Nyland

High School: Owyhee (Meridian, Idaho)

Position: Offensive line

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds

Commitment date: June 30

Zac Nyland

Owyhee High School offensive lineman Zac Nyland committed to Montana State in June.

Other known offers: College of Idaho, Idaho, New Mexico Highlands

Relevant stats: Three stars from 247Sports; second team all-Southern Idaho Conference; ~5.4-second 40-yard dash; 345-pound bench press; 425-pound squat.

Jacob Trimble

High School: Fort Worth (Texas) Christian

Position: Wide receiver

Height/weight: 5-foot-11, 185 pounds

Commitment date: Aug. 17

Other known offers: Butler, Southwestern Assemblies of God University (SAGU), Stetson

Relevant stats: 71 receptions, 1,165 yards, 11 touchdowns in 2021; 34 receptions, 820 yards, eight TDs in 2020.

Chance Wilson

High School: Rejoice Christian (Owasso, Oklahoma)

Position: Quarterback

Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Commitment date: July 25

Other known offers: New Mexico State, North Dakota State, Tulsa

Relevant stats: No. 23 recruit on Oklahoman's Super 30 list for Class of 2023; Tulsa World's all-area QB for 2022 season; 2,857 yards, 40 touchdowns, five interceptions, 70% completion rate, ~140 carries, 1,281 yards, 22 TDs; 4.44-second 40-yard dash.

Rejoice Chrisitan vs Washington

Rejoice Christian's Chance Wilson scrambles away from Washington's Hayden Milner during an OSSAA 2A quarterfinal game at Rejoice Christian School on Nov. 26, 2021.

