BOZEMAN — Kicker/punter Brendan Hall is transferring from SMU to Montana State, he announced Monday on Twitter.

"I prayed on it and I had to think about it for 3 whole days, and this is what’s the very best for me," Hall wrote in his tweet. "I appreciate all those who supported me along the way. That being said, I am finishing my academic and athletic career at Montana State!"

The 6-foot-9 Hall is a rising junior who has yet to use a redshirt. Neither Hall nor MSU have specified what his primary role will be with the Bobcats, but punter and kickoff specialist would be logical choices considering his body of work and MSU's roster.

The Cats lost starting kicker Blake Glessner to UCLA and starting punter Bryce Leighton to retirement after the 2022 season ended. Butte High graduate Casey Kautzman punted in Saturday's spring game, but MSU head coach Brent Vigen indicated that Kautzman would mainly spend this offseason in a competition for placekicker with fellow walk-on Myles Sansted. MSU, which made the Football Championship Subdivision title game in 2021 and the semifinals last year, has no other kickers or punters listed on its latest roster.

Hall entered both the 2021 and 2022 seasons at SMU, a Football Bowl Subdivision program in Dallas, on the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the best college punter.

As a freshman, Hall averaged 41.7 yards per punt on 36 attempts with a long of 67 yards, 15 fair catches, nine punts inside the 20-yard line and one touchback. He also booted 80 kickoffs (49 for touchbacks, one out of bounds), made his lone point-after attempt and missed both field goal tries (from 49 and 51 yards).

Last season, Hall didn't attempt any punts, PATs or field goals but remained the Mustangs' kickoff specialist. Of his 87 attempts, he induced 47 touchbacks and kicked two out of bounds.

Hall was a three-star recruit out of Springtown (Texas) High, where he punted, kicked off and placekicked. He earned a 4A first-team all-state selection.