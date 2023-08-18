BOZEMAN — Defensive line looked one of the Montana State football team’s best position groups in each of the last two seasons. Both seasons ended with disappointing performances in the defensive trenches.

There’s a key difference between this preseason and the previous two: MSU doesn’t have to replace any D-line starters. In fact, all of its two-deep is back.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Bobcats this fall: How often will they sub out those starters and how deep into their bench will they reach?

Another question — can the D-line win the interior battle against the Dakota State teams? — will get partially answered in Week 2. That’s when No. 3-ranked MSU will face South Dakota State, which ran for 281 yards against the Cats in the 2022 Football Championship Subdivision semifinals.

“This year’s going to be different,” MSU starting tackle Sebastian Valdez said Aug. 2, adding, “We’re not blinking. There’s no what ifs. We know we’re going to get it done.”

For starters

Valdez started at defensive tackle and Blake Schmidt was the starting nose tackle last season, while Brody Grebe and Ben Seymour were the first-string defensive ends in MSU’s 4-2-5 scheme.

Valdez is a preseason All-American and All-Big Sky Conference pick. He also made the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the FCS defensive player of the year. The 6-foot-3, 287-pound junior finished last season with 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 7 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles. He missed most of spring camp with a shoulder injury but has been full bore during fall ball.

Teammates and coaches have praised Schmidt for his improvement this offseason. The 6-2, 288-pound junior finished 2022 with 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks at a position that’s more about plugging holes than piling up numbers.

“Blake’s going to be a dominant football player. He’s going to be great. He knows his job and he cares about this team. I think he’s the hardest worker in the room at times,” Valdez said. “There’s not a lot of spotlight on him, but there will be after this season, I promise.”

Grebe was a third-team All-American last season after compiling 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and a forced fumble, and he played much better than those stats indicate. The 6-3, 248-pound junior from Melstone was a strong run defender and often pressured QBs without bringing them down. MSU D-line coach Shawn Howe calls Grebe “Landmark Larry” because he excels at getting to the spot Howe asks him to.

Seymour isn’t as physically imposing as the other three starters, but he makes up for it with expert technique and high intelligence. The 6-2, 239-pound senior tallied 34 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and a scoop-and-score in 2022.

Breakout candidates

Kenneth Eiden IV was second among all MSU players last season (behind Valdez) in tackles for loss and sacks, with eight and four, respectively. The 6-1, 247-pound Bozeman High graduate should get ample opportunities to make plays as a sophomore this season, both because of the heavy D-line rotation and because of his role as an inside pass rusher on third downs.

MSU’s other key backups at D-end are senior David Alston and sophomore Hunter Parsons.

Blake Hehl is entering his senior season as an important reserve tackle. The 6-3, 273-pounder underwent offseason surgery, according to MSU head coach Brent Vigen.

“He was bound and determined to get this last season of college football for himself, as opposed to just letting it be after disappointment with being injured really most of his time here,” Vigen said Tuesday. “I’ve been really pleased with him.”

Sophomore tackles Zack Black and Paul Brott will also be in the mix for important snaps. Black took “a step forward during spring ball,” Schmidt said Aug. 3.

“Paul Brott, Blake Hehl, Kenneth Eiden and Hunter Parsons, all these guys are taking big steps forward,” Schmidt added. “For D-line, it’s really important to get guys who can play on the field as many (reps) as possible. If you do that, you’re going to have an All-American D-line.”

Losses

Kyle Rygg, a former first-string D-tackle who suffered an injury in the 2021 opener that kept him out until late last season, exhausted his eligibility.

Interior D-linemen Tyson Regimbal and Devin Slaughter both had one more season of eligibility remaining but decided to retire, per Vigen.

Redshirt freshman tackle Ethan Abbott, a Florence grad, took “a pivot with his plan” and left MSU after spring camp, Vigen said last week.

Redshirt sophomore D-end Luke Fedyk left the team because of “an injury that needed medical attention” but plans to rejoin the Cats at some point after this season, Vigen said.

Logan Fredericksen suffered a season-ending knee injury during fall camp, per Vigen. The end from Rigby, Idaho, is one of three redshirt freshman D-linemen on the Cats (the others are Bozeman grad Jaren Perkins and Bozeman Gallatin grad Jake Vigen, Brent’s son).

Newcomers

MSU has four true freshman D-linemen: Talon Marsh (Helena Capital), Hunter Sharbono (Fairview), Dominic Solano (Glendale, Arizona) and Ryder Trujillo (Orange, California).

Two D-linemen who walked on during the spring are still on the roster: Zac Crews and Nicholas Korom. Crews initially committed to Montana as a senior at Missoula Sentinel in 2021-22, but his offer was rescinded after a racist Venmo post he published became public. Korom is a junior from North Dakota who transferred from Central Lakes College, a community college in Minnesota.