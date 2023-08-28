BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's first depth chart of the 2023 season features several new starters.

The two-deep lists first-time first stringers at wide receiver, offensive line, defensive back and special teams going into Saturday's Gold Rush game against Utah Tech.

#MSUBobcatsFB’s two-deep is out. Some notes:

- Conner Moore is first-string LT, Rush Reimer is LG and Omar Aigbedion is RG

- Lane Sumner is No. 1 RB

- Miles Jackson (CB), Dru Polidore (FS), Level Price Jr. (NB) win DB jobs

- Brendon Hall will punt and do both kicking jobs pic.twitter.com/cGRbJLDYZl — Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) August 28, 2023

In the secondary, Miles Jackson won a tight battle for the second starting cornerback spot opposite returning starter Simeon Woodard, while Level Price Jr. is the first-string nickelback and Dru Polidore is the top free safety.

"The secondary — and I've talked a lot about it — was a position group that we lost key players, some mainstays (from)," MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday. "That crew has a lot of talent but has continued to compete and get better through the course of fall camp."

Caden Dowler is second on the nickelback depth chart, but MSU will play him and Price "probably equal," Vigen said. Dowler is a 6-foot, 203-pound sophomore and Price is a 5-8, 184-pound senior who joined the Bobcats in 2018. They'll replace former All-Big Sky second teamer and current Seattle Seahawk Ty Okada.

"Level, appreciate him as a senior in his last go around elevating his game, sticking with it all through his time here at MSU," Vigen said. "What Level brings to the table is his experience, his knowledge of what we're trying to do and I think his athleticism, particularly on the coverage side of things. He's a guy that plays bigger than his frame might suggest."

Polidore came to MSU before last season as a corner from Air Force. Now the 6-1, 181-pound sophomore is ahead of recent junior college transfer Blake Stillwell (6-1, 180) on the two-deep, replacing Jeffrey Manning Jr., who was a senior last season.

"You can just see his comfort level continue to grow," Vigen said of Polidore. "His aggressive nature really showed up in the scrimmage two Saturdays ago. His ability to cover ground I think has always been something that's apparent. I think he's going to allow us to do quite a bit from that free safety position."

The Cats plan to use five cornerbacks during games this season: Jackson, Woodard, true freshman Andrew Powdrell (Jackson's backup), JUCO transfer Jon Johnson (Woodard's backup) and Devin Davis.

The 5-11, 194-pound Jackson joined MSU in 2020 as a corner, switched to safety last year and will play his initial position in 2023. James Campbell started at that spot as senior last year.

"Miles had a really good spring," Vigen said. "He missed some time early in fall camp, but once he got back in there, he did a really good job."

The starting receivers are all transfers: Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (previously at Washington), Ty McCullouch (Colorado State) and Clevan Thomas Jr. (Kentucky). The 5-11, 194-pound Thomas started in the slot at "H" for the Bobcats last season and is now at "X". Alexander (6-3, 202) is the new first-string "H" wideout, and McCullouch (6-1, 181) will man the other outside spot at "Z".

Justus Perkins, Rush Reimer and Marcus Wehr are all returning starters on the O-line, although Reimer is not the first-string left tackle like he was all of last season. Reimer (6-5, 300) is now at left guard and Conner Moore (6-5, 306) is the starting left tackle. Perkins (6-foot, 282) remains at center, and Wehr (6-2, 292) remains at right tackle. Omar Aigbedion (6-3, 308) is the first-string right guard after serving as an oft-used backup in 2022.

"We saw real talent in Conner Moore and inserted him into a position to get a lot of reps going back to the spring," Vigen said. "Knowing Conner's potential, (we) wanted to make Rush more position flexible, and it proved out that that move was good for him, and ultimately Conner really responded to the challenge that was set forth for him."

The sophomore Aigbedion is one spot ahead of JT Reed, who earned an All-Big Sky third-team selection last season and was a preseason all-conference pick. Reed (6-3, 277) dealt with injuries in fall camp, and Aigbedion "had an amazing offseason," Vigen said.

"Last year he was a talented guy that flashed at times," Vigen said of Aigbedion. "He really built on that with a great offseason and looks, in my eyes, to be a really dominant player at that right guard position."

All of MSU's O-linemen on the depth chart are juniors or younger.

SMU transfer Brendan Hall is the first stringer at kicker, punter and kickoff specialist ahead of Casey Kautzman.

"His range, I would say, is incredible. His ability to line up from 60 (yards) is not this pipe dream," Vigen said of the 6-9, 232-pound Hall. "But more importantly, how does he look inside of 40 where most of your opportunities are going to come into play, and he has been real consistent. I think he's shown the ability to handle all three jobs just with his demeanor, with his experience too."

Reserve quarterback Luke Abshire (6-1, 194) is the holder, and McCullouch will return punts as last year's starter, Taco Dowler, recovers from shoulder surgery. Tommy Sullivan (5-11, 219) remains the starting long snapper, and Marqui Johnson (5-8, 165) will return kicks for the second straight season.

Tommy Mellott (6-0, 209) is the first-string QB and Sean Chambers (6-3, 221) is the backup for the second straight year in MSU's two-QB system.

"Our strength lies within our ability to run the football, but I do think we've improved our passing game," Vigen said.

Lane Sumner (5-8, 198) is the starting running back, and Derryk Snell (6-2, 240) is the starting fullback. The starting tight end spot, which Snell occupied last season, is going to Treyton Pickering (6-4, 246).

Sumner is ahead of Wisconsin transfer Julius Davis (5-10, 199) on the depth chart. Sumner, a senior from Huntley, battled injuries all of last season and finished with 433 yards on 6.0 yards per carry in five games.

"His performance last year, albeit in short windows, really was impressive," Vigen said. "He's a guy that can be an every-down back. I don't know that he's ever going to be a 25-30-carry-a-game type of guy, but he can be out there every down.

"I think the balance at least to start the season with him and Julius out of fall camp makes the most sense. And that's not to say Scottre Humphrey, Jared White, Elijah Elliott won't all get some run here and there. But right now, those two I think just as far as their maturity, their ability to make positive plays and their ability to probably be out there on first, second and third down is what's separating them."