BOZEMAN — Paced by a Big Sky championship in football and second place finishes by almost every other program, Montana State earned its second consecutive Big Sky Conference Men’s All-Sports Trophy and the seventh in program history in 2022-23.

Montana State followed “The Year of the Bobcat” in 2021-22 with a fitting sequel, showing remarkable depth. Every Bobcat men’s squad that competed in the Big Sky in 2022-23 either won the league (football, which tied with Sacramento State with a perfect 8-0 record) or finished second (men’s basketball, cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field). In addition, the Bobcat men’s rodeo team won the Big Sky Region in a sport not sanctioned by the NCAA or Big Sky Conference, and the men’s ski program finished third in the NCAA Alpine Championships. MSU’s men’s tennis team, which shared the league’s regular season title in 2021-22, failed to field a team for conference competition last season due to injuries and other roster restrictions.

The Cats averaged 7.7 points to nip Northern Arizona (7.6) in the all-sports standings. The Lumberjacks won Big Sky titles in cross country, men’s indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s tennis, finishing tied for eighth in football and ninth in men’s basketball. Weber State finished third, and Montana was seventh.

Montana State and NAU switched spots in the women’s all-sports competition, with NAU capturing its third straight title and MSU finishing second. Sacramento State finished third, while Montana was last among the 10 programs.

MEN’S BIG SKY ALL-SPORTS TROPHY STANDINGS

1. Montana State – 7.7

2. Northern Arizona – 7.6

3. Weber State – 6.8

4. Idaho – 6.0

5. Sacramento State – 5.5

6. Eastern Washington – 5.4

7. Montana – 5.0

8. Portland State – 4.6

9. Idaho State – 4.2

10. Northern Colorado – 3.7

WOMEN’S BIG SKY ALL-SPORTS TROPHY STANDINGS

1. Northern Arizona – 8.6

2. Montana State – 7.1

3. Sacramento State – 6.4

4. Weber State – 5.7

5. Portland State – 4.9

6. Idaho – 4.7

7. Eastern Washington – 4.3

8. Northern Colorado – 4.2

9. Idaho State – 3.8

10. Montana – 3.6