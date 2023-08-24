BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team announced its 2023 team captains on Thursday, and it's the largest group of captains in Brent Vigen's three seasons as head coach.

MSU will have six captains this upcoming season: senior linebacker Nolan Askelson, senior quarterback Sean Chambers, junior defensive end Brody Grebe, junior QB Tommy Mellott, senior fullback/tight end Derryk Snell and junior LB Danny Uluilakepa.

"They're a group that embodies what this program's about and are willing to speak up and also have demonstrated how to do things over their time here at MSU," Vigen told MSU sports information Thursday.

Team captains are determined by votes from MSU's players.

"To get voted liked they have been, it tells me they're the ones that are probably willing to speak up the most, to advocate for their teammates," Vigen said. "We do have a lot of guys that have been here, are good examples. But this group I think probably represents the group that their teammates looked at to say, 'OK, not only will they maybe see some things, they'll be able to say some things.'"

This is believed to be the first time in program history that two QBs have been captains in the same season, according to MSU. It's also probably the first time that one of MSU's captains also received that honor at a previous four-year school, per the team. Chambers was a captain at Wyoming before transferring to MSU before the 2022 season. Vigen was Chambers' offensive coordinator with the Cowboys before MSU hired him in 2021.

"He was a guy who could relate, was willing to relate, to all of his teammates (at Wyoming)," Vigen said. "He can relate. He can communicate. I think there's a real genuine nature about him."

Chambers is Mellott's backup, but both played frequently throughout last season. Chambers regularly replaced Mellott when the Bobcats reached the red zone, among other situations, and they often appeared on the field at the same time. Chambers filled in for an injured Mellott during three games last season, and Chambers missed basically three full games too, including the season-ending semifinal game at South Dakota State.

"I think about Sean Chambers, he's a backup quarterback for this team that was a starting quarterback at Wyoming," Grebe said. "He could've come in and been a cancer to this team, been a pain to be around, but he's one of the best leaders on this team, always has a good attitude and is willing to do whatever for this team. Same for Tommy."

Mellott, who became a Bobcat in 2020, finished 2022 with 1,698 passing yards, 1,061 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns accounted for (13 rushing, 10 passing), while Chambers threw for 628 yards and eight TDs and rushed for 845 yards and 19 TDs.

"We're unique that we do have two have not only quality players but quality people at that position," Vigen said. "They're both able to coexist, to support one another, be leaders on our team, and this represents that."

Snell provided key blocks for Mellott and Chambers throughout last season. He caught 22 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for two scores and passing for one (to Treyton Pickering in the Brawl of the Wild) in 14 games.

"Whenever somebody gets captain, you think of your teammates and think of the work you've put in and what you've done," Snell said. "I'm really grateful for that and really grateful for my teammates to choose me."

Askelson will don MSU's legacy No. 41 during his first season as a full-time starter. He essentially served as a third starter last season alongside Uluilakepa and Callahan O'Reilly in MSU's 4-2-5 defense (four lineman, two linebackers, five defensive backs). Askelson, who joined the Cats in 2018, finished last season with 64 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass deflections, one sack, one interception and a forced fumble in 11 games.

"Between injuries and just growing up as a young player, to me he's learned so much and been able to express what he's learned," Vigen said. "That's the great thing about Nolan. He's willing to not only have a really good opinion about a lot of things, but then be able to share it. He understands that being a leader is not a popularity contest. It's about being someone that obviously is about what we're about but then can pull others along."

Uluilakepa, a Class of 2020 signee, finished second to O'Reilly with 81 tackles last season. Uluilakepa added four tackles for loss, two interceptions and three pass breakups in 12 games.

"The personality (of Snell and Uluilakepa) is evidence of passion; passion for this program, for this game," Vigen said. "It's not about them."

Grebe, who signed with MSU in 2019-20, earned a third team All-America honor last year in a season that was better than his stats indicated. He finished with 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, a pass breakup and three QB hits in 12 games.

Becoming a captain is "a dream come true," Grebe said.

"It was one of my greatest goals coming in here," he added. "A lot of incredible guys that I've looked up to come through here and be captains that I've tried to model myself after and be like them. Having that opportunity to have one of my greatest goals and dreams is pretty sweet."

MSU named Mellott a captain last season, along with three seniors: O'Reilly, fullback RJ Fitzgerald and defensive back Ty Okada.

Like last season, three of MSU's 2023 captains are Montanans. Askelson is from Billings, Grebe is from Melstone and Mellott is from Butte (Fitzgerald is a Dillon native and O'Reilly is from Bozeman, while Okada is from Minnesota). Chambers grew up in California, Snell came to MSU from Alaska and Uluilakepa is a Washington state native.

The Bobcats had five captains in 2021, Vigen's first season at the helm: LB Troy Andersen, defensive lineman Chase Benson, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, QB Tucker Rovig and DL Amandre Williams.