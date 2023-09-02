Pregame

MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright is suspended for Saturday's game, MSU announced about an hour before kickoff. The suspension is due to "an off-the-field incident in the spring," according to MSU sports information. Housewright was cited for driving under the influence in May.

The Cats will also be without three players: wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr., receiver Ty McCullouch and offensive lineman JT Reed.

Alexander is out because of an eligibility issue, per MSU. The former Washington Husky and Arizona State Sun Devil was listed as MSU's first-string "H", or slot, receiver on the season-opening depth chart. He is entering his first season as a Bobcat.

McCullouch and Reed are both injured, per MSU. McCullouch was slated to start at the "Z" wideout spot, while Reed was the backup right guard.

McCullouch transferred to MSU from Colorado State in the offseason. Reed was an All-Big Sky Conference left guard in 2022.