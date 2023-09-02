BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team's 17th Gold Rush opponent was also its first.
The Bobcats began their Gold Rush tradition with a 61-7 win over Dixie State in 2007. Sixteen years later, the team from St. George, Utah, is back at Bobcat Stadium in front of a sea of gold-clad fans. Dixie State, now called Utah Tech, is facing MSU for the third time. In their second meeting, the Cats beat the Trailblazers 23-20 in 2009, also for Gold Rush.
No. 3-ranked MSU is a 32-point favorite to win Saturday night's game, and the Cats will be without four key members of their team.
Pregame
MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright is suspended for Saturday's game, MSU announced about an hour before kickoff. The suspension is due to "an off-the-field incident in the spring," according to MSU sports information. Housewright was cited for driving under the influence in May.
The Cats will also be without three players: wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr., receiver Ty McCullouch and offensive lineman JT Reed.
Alexander is out because of an eligibility issue, per MSU. The former Washington Husky and Arizona State Sun Devil was listed as MSU's first-string "H", or slot, receiver on the season-opening depth chart. He is entering his first season as a Bobcat.
McCullouch and Reed are both injured, per MSU. McCullouch was slated to start at the "Z" wideout spot, while Reed was the backup right guard.
McCullouch transferred to MSU from Colorado State in the offseason. Reed was an All-Big Sky Conference left guard in 2022.
First quarter
On the game's opening drive, Tommy Mellott completed a fourth down pass to Clevan Thomas Jr. that was called a first down conversion on the field and stayed that way after a replay review. MSU then got within the 5-yard line after a pop pass from Mellott to Wisconsin transfer Julius Davis traversed 19 yards. Sean Chambers then came in and tried to run it into the end zone four times. The Blazers stuffed him all four times to force a turnover on downs.
The Cats had no trouble finding the end zone on their next drive. Two plays after a 47-yard run from Scottre Humphrey, the true freshman found the end zone on a 2-yard rush with 4 minutes, 55 seconds on the clock.
On the following drive, a short pass from Boone Abbott hit Michael Moten, popped in the air and landed in the hands of MSU defensive end David Alston for an interception.
A handful of plays later, Chambers avenged the earlier stalled red zone trip with a 3-yard TD run at the 2:30 mark of the quarter to make it 14-0.
The Blazers' Connor Brooksby made a 32-yard field goal with 56 seconds left.
SCORE: Montana State 14, Utah Tech 3
Second quarter
MSU went up 21-3 with 11:54 left in the half on a 47-yard pass from Mellott to Jared White. It was White's first TD as a Bobcat. The Frisco, Texas, native rushed for 89 yards on seven carries in last year's Gold Rush game but suffered a leg injury in Week 2 and didn't appear in another game the rest of his true freshman season, which he ultimately redshirted.
Humphrey burst through a big hole — mainly created by Conner Moore, Rush Reimer and Justus Perkins — and sprinted 29 yards for his second TD of the day. It gave MSU a 28-3 lead with 7:52 left in the half.
Utah Tech scored its first TD about four minutes later on a 4-yard pass from Abbott to Beau Sparks. Abbott and Sparks connected on a 33-yard pass four plays earlier.
Davis scored his first TD as a Bobcat on an 8-yard run with 58 seconds left in the half. The score was set up by an interception from Caden Dowler. It was the first career INT for the sophomore from Billings.
MSU out-gained Utah Tech 321-156 in total yards during the first half, including 180-13 on the ground.
Humphrey entered halftime with 94 yards on 10 carries. Mellott was 7 of 11 for 141 yards, one TD and no turnovers while rushing for 59 yards on five attempts. Clevan Thomas Jr. had three catches for 35 yards.
SCORE: Montana State 35, Utah Tech 10
Third quarter
Humphrey scored his third TD of his first college game with a 9-yard run at the 6:16 mark of the quarter, making it 42-10.
The Cats upped their total to 426 total yards (261 rushing) going into the final quarter.
SCORE: Montana State 42, Utah Tech 10
Fourth quarter
One play after a 45-yard pass from Chambers to Bozeman High grad Ryan Lonergan, Chambers rushed 9 yards for a TD with 14:08 left to make the score 49-10.
Brooksby made a 48-yard field goal at the 10:13 mark to cut the Blazers' deficit to 49-13.
White one-upped his first TD with a 79-yard run that put MSU up 56-13 with 9:13 left.
Utah Tech cut it to 56-20 with a 17-yard TD pass from Kobe Tracy to Rickie Johnson two minutes later.
MSU capped the scoring on a 12-yard TD pass from Jordan Reed to Rylan Schlepp. It was the first career TD pass for Reed and the first catch for Schlepp, a Bozeman Gallatin grad.
FINAL SCORE: Montana State 63, Utah Tech 20
