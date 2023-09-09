BROOKINGS, S.D. — No. 3-ranked MSU (1-0) will face No. 1 South Dakota State (1-0) at 5 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Dykhouse Stadium was the site of the Football Championship Subdivision semifinal game between both teams on a December day that had sub-zero degree wind chills and an icy field. SDSU won that game 39-18 and beat rival North Dakota State for its first national championship.

The Jackrabbits, who fell to MSU 31-17 in the 2021 semis in Bozeman, are 7 ½-point favorites to beat the Bobcats on Saturday night, which will hover between 60 and 70 degrees with a chance of rain.

MSU is 2-11 against top-ranked teams in its history. The Cats' most recent win over a No. 1 opponent was at Sam Houston in the 2021 FCS quarterfinals. They're also 4-5 against defending FCS (or I-AA) national champions.

MSU owns an 11-6 all-time record against SDSU but hasn't won in Brookings since 1964. That was the last time the Cats played in Brookings until 2017, and the two teams didn't meet from 1966 to 2004.

Pregame

MSU will be without two starting wide receivers and two key cornerbacks.

First-string "H" receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. missed last week's season-opening Gold Rush win over Utah Tech with an eligibility issue, and that issue hadn't been cleared up as of Saturday, MSU announced pregame. First-string "Z" wideout Ty McCullouch will also miss his second straight game due to injury. True freshman Jacob Trimble will start in Alexander's place, and redshirt freshman Christian Anaya will make his second straight start as McCullouch's fill-in.

Cats starting corner Miles Jackson and backup Andrew Powdrell are both out with injuries as well. Jon Johnson will start opposite other starting corner Simeon Woodard.

SDSU All-American "Mike" linebacker Adam Bock is also hurt and will miss Saturday's game. Saiveon Williamson is the starter at Mike.

MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright will coach and resume play-calling duties after serving a one-game suspension last week that was related to his driving under the influence citation in May.

First quarter

After neither team turned the ball over in December's semifinal game, SDSU coughed it up on its opening drive Saturday. Jacks quarterback Mark Gronowski lost a fumble on a Danny Uluilakepa pressure, and it was recovered by fellow linebacker and team captain Nolan Askelson at the MSU 43-yard line. Neither team forced a turnover in the December semifinal game.

The Cats took advantage with a 10-play drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run from QB Sean Chambers at the 4-minute, 14-second mark.

MSU junior safety Rylan Ortt recorded his first college sack on third down of the following drive. MSU's defense didn't record a sack in their December loss at Dykhouse Stadium.

SCORE: Montana State 7, South Dakota State 0

Second quarter

Brendan Hall made the score 10-0 with 8:49 left in the half on a 28-yard field goal. It was the SMU transfer's first field goal attempt as a Bobcat.

A punishing hit from Uluilakepa on Amar Johnson ended the half. After allowing 473 total yards and 281 yards rushing (7.4 yards per carry) on Dec. 17, MSU held SDSU to 91 total and 40 rushing (3.1 ypc) in the first half Saturday. The Cats also rushed for more twice as many yards in the first two quarter Saturday (118) than the entire semifinal game (52).

Mellott completed all six of his first half passes for 34 yards and rushed for 40 yards on 10 attempts. Chambers had 36 rushing yards on seven carries, and MSU running back Julius Davis had 33 on six.

It was the first time SDSU has been held scoreless in a first half since 2015.

SCORE: Montana State 10, South Dakota State 0

Third quarter

Amar Johnson nearly doubled SDSU's rushing total with a 26-yard run on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. That sparked a scoring drive capped by a 20-yard TD run from Gronowski at the 10:49 mark.

SDSU rushed for 113 yards and threw for 42 in the quarter.

SCORE: Montana State 10, South Dakota State 7

Fourth quarter

Gronowski accounted for his second TD with a 16-yard pass to Zach Heins at the 14:15 mark.

Mellott didn't appear on MSU's next drive, which ended on an interception from Chambers to SDSU safety Cale Reeder. Mellott came up limping, favoring his right leg, after he got hit on a read option during MSU's previous drive.

The Cats forced a three-and-out on the drive following the interception. Davis blocked the subsequent punt, and Tayvian Williams recovered it at SDSU's 1-yard line.

The Jacks held firm and benefitted from a false start on third down, forcing MSU to settle for a 19-yard field goal. That made it 13-13 with 10:15 left.

MSU's defense was strong again, forcing a second straight three-and-out after a Kenneth Eiden IV sack.

The Cats got close to the end zone again, but three more false start penalties led them to kick a field goal. Hall's 24 yarder put them ahead 16-13 with 2:04 left.

SDSU quickly struck back with passes of 40 and 35 yards on consecutive plays. The latter was a TD catch-and-run from Griffin Wilde that put the Jacks up 20-16 with 1:30 remaining.

Chambers completed pass to Clevan Thomas Jr. that was called a TD with one second left, but it was overturned on replay, and the final play was an incomplete pass from Chambers.

FINAL SCORE: South Dakota State 20, Montana State 16