BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team is back in Bobcat Stadium after last week's road opener at South Dakota State. The No. 3-ranked Bobcats will host Stetson at 1 p.m. Saturday to conclude nonconference play.
Stetson will get $250,000 from MSU for Saturday’s game, according to the game contract obtained by 406mtsports.com. The Bobcats (1-1) are 47 ½-point favorites to beat the Hatters (2-0), a Football Championship Subdivision team from Deland, Florida. They compete in the Pioneer Football League, which is composed of schools that don’t award athletic scholarships to its football players. Stetson went 4-6 last season.
Pregame
MSU will be without several key players Saturday.
Starting quarterback Tommy Mellott is out due to a lower body injury he suffered in the third quarter of last week's 20-16 loss at SDSU, MSU announced pregame. Sean Chambers will start for MSU at QB.
Caden Dowler, considered a co-starter at nickelback with Level Price Jr., suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice earlier this week. His twin brother, wide receiver Taco Dowler, will miss his third straight game (and multiple more games) after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason.
Backup defensive tackle Zack Black will also miss the rest of the season due to injury, MSU announced Saturday.
Starting cornerback Simeon Woodard will miss Saturday's game due to injury as well. Other first-string cornerback Miles Jackson, who missed last week's game with an injury, won't start against Stetson either. The starting corners will be Devin Davis and Jon Johnson.
Other absences that MSU head coach Brent Vigen disclosed Monday: starting receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (eligibility issue), starting WR Ty McCullouch (injury), All-Big Sky Conference offensive lineman JT Reed (injury), starting OL Cole Sain (injury) and starting running back Lane Sumner (injury).
Flight delays forced the Hatters to wait until about midnight Saturday to leave Florida, and they didn't land in Montana until after 3 a.m., according to Stetson sports information.
First quarter
Montana State opened the scoring on a 4-yard run from true freshman Scottre Humphrey with 9 minutes, 9 seconds on the clock. Another true freshman, receiver Jacob Trimble, made the first three catches of his college career. Running back Julius Davis, a Wisconsin transfer, hurdled a defender on a third down run that went for 22 yards.
.@juliusdavis32 𝙔𝙊𝙐 𝘼𝙍𝙀 𝘾𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙍𝙀𝘿 𝙁𝙊𝙍 𝙏𝘼𝙆𝙀𝙊𝙁𝙁 ✈️ #BobcatBuilt | #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/TwWtDj7L2K— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 16, 2023
Sean Chambers made it 14-0 on a 7-yard scramble at the 2:03 mark.
It’s too easy for No. 10 😮💨@seanmat10 #BobcatBuilt | #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/QqrTGmuf90— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 16, 2023
Backup safety Blake Stillwell made his first interception of his MSU career on the next drive, and Chambers scored on a 30-yard rush with 19 seconds left in the quarter.
That’s just unfair @seanmat10 😳#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/Qxy8eV42mh— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) September 16, 2023
SCORE: Montana State 21, Stetson 0
Second quarter
Humphrey's second 4-yard TD run of the game made it 27-0 at the 10:51 mark. Brendan Hall missed his first point-after attempt of the season. The score was set up by a 40-yard pass from Chambers to Derryk Snell.
Stetson's Daniel Holbrook kicked a 45-yard field goal with 6:59 left in the half to make it 27-3.
MSU's Jared White scored his second rushing TD (third total) of the season on a 51-yard run with 5:32 on the clock.
✌️✌️@JaredWhit2 #BobcatBuilt | #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/7PKAL6aGul— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 16, 2023
Ten second later, Cats strong safety Rylan Ortt intercepted a Matt O'Connor pass and returned it 28 yards for a TD to make it 41-3.
.@RylanOrtt 𝐌𝐀𝐊𝐄𝐒 𝐀 𝐂𝐑𝐈𝐁 𝐂𝐀𝐋𝐋 ☎️#BobcatBuilt | #GoCatsGo pic.twitter.com/1XmNEBSp9P— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) September 16, 2023
Holbrook made a 38-yard field goal to make it 41-6 with two seconds left in the half.
The Cats out-gained the Hatters 338 to 125 in total yards through two quarters, including 198-32 on the ground.
Chambers completed 9 of 13 passes for 140 yards and rushed for 55 yards on five carries. White had 57 yards on two carries, Humphrey had 50 on six and Davis had 30 on four. Clevan Thomas Jr. led MSU in receiving yards in the half with 42 on two receptions.
SCORE: Montana State 41, Stetson 6
Third quarter
Stetson scored its first TD of the game on a 4-yard run from Kaleb Costner with 11:49 on the clock. The Hatters started the drive after Trimble lost a fumble after a catch at Stetson's 23 yard-line.
Hall improved to 4 for 4 on field goals in his first season as a Bobcat with a 36 yarder at the 8:27 mark, increasing MSU's lead to 44-13.
