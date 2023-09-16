Stetson will get $250,000 from MSU for Saturday’s game, according to the game contract obtained by 406mtsports.com. The Bobcats (1-1) are 47 ½-point favorites to beat the Hatters (2-0), a Football Championship Subdivision team from Deland, Florida. They compete in the Pioneer Football League, which is composed of schools that don’t award athletic scholarships to its football players. Stetson went 4-6 last season.

Pregame

MSU will be without several key players Saturday.

Starting quarterback Tommy Mellott is out due to a lower body injury he suffered in the third quarter of last week's 20-16 loss at SDSU, MSU announced pregame. Sean Chambers will start for MSU at QB.

Caden Dowler, considered a co-starter at nickelback with Level Price Jr., suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice earlier this week. His twin brother, wide receiver Taco Dowler, will miss his third straight game (and multiple more games) after undergoing shoulder surgery in the offseason.

Backup defensive tackle Zack Black will also miss the rest of the season due to injury, MSU announced Saturday.

Starting cornerback Simeon Woodard will miss Saturday's game due to injury as well. Other first-string cornerback Miles Jackson, who missed last week's game with an injury, won't start against Stetson either. The starting corners will be Devin Davis and Jon Johnson.

Other absences that MSU head coach Brent Vigen disclosed Monday: starting receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (eligibility issue), starting WR Ty McCullouch (injury), All-Big Sky Conference offensive lineman JT Reed (injury), starting OL Cole Sain (injury) and starting running back Lane Sumner (injury).

Flight delays forced the Hatters to wait until about midnight Saturday to leave Florida, and they didn't land in Montana until after 3 a.m., according to Stetson sports information.

First quarter

Montana State opened the scoring on a 4-yard run from true freshman Scottre Humphrey with 9 minutes, 9 seconds on the clock. Another true freshman, receiver Jacob Trimble, made the first three catches of his college career. Running back Julius Davis, a Wisconsin transfer, hurdled a defender on a third down run that went for 22 yards.