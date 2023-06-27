BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will host a pair of night games among its six home contests in 2023, MSU announced on Tuesday.

The Bobcats open with three September home games and close their Bobcat Stadium schedule with November tilts against Northern Arizona (Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.) and Eastern Washington (Nov. 11 at 1 p.m.). Montana State opens the 2023 season with the Gold Rush game against Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State) on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.

Stetson of the Pioneer Football League visits Bobcat Stadium for a Sept. 16 tilt at 1 p.m., and Portland State invades for Homecoming on Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. Cal Poly stands as MSU's lone October home game, visiting on the 14th for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

All five of MSU’s road opponents in 2022 show up in the top 15 of preseason polls released to this point, including defending Football Championship Subdivision national champion South Dakota State. That game, the Bobcats' road opener, begins at 5 p.m. Mountain time Sept. 9.

The Cats play a night game at Weber State on Sept. 23 to open Big Sky play, and the Sacramento State game at 8:30 p.m. MT on Oct. 21 airs on ESPN2. MSU's game at Idaho following week is only one with a kickoff time to be determined.

The traditional regular season finale Cat-Griz clash is a noon kickoff in Missoula.

2023 Montana State football schedule

9/2 Utah Tech (Gold Rush), 6 p.m. on SWX TV at ESPN+

9/9 at South Dakota State, 5 p.m. MT on MTN TV in Montana

9/16 Stetson (Military Appreciation), 1 p.m. on SWX TV and ESPN+

9/23 *at Weber State, 6 p.m. on MTN TV and ESPN+

9/30 *Portland State (Homecoming), 2 p.m. on MTN TV and ESPN+

10/7 Open

10/14 *Cal Poly (Parent/Family Weekend), 6 p.m. on MTN TV and ESPN+

10/21 *at Sacramento State, 8:30 p.m. MT on ESPN2

10/28 *at Idaho, TBA on MTN TV and ESPN+

11/4 *Northern Arizona (Pack the Place in Pink/Ag Appreciation), 1 p.m. on MTN TV and ESPN+

11/11 *Eastern Washington (Senior Day), 1 p.m. on MTN TV and ESPN+

11/18 *at Montana, noon on MTN TV and ESPN+

*-Denotes Big Sky Conference game