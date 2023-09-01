The Montana State Bobcats return to the football field for the 2023 season Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

The annual Gold Rush game is the first of 11 regular-season games MSU is scheduled to play before the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Fans have a multitude of ways they can follow along with the action throughout the year.

2023 Montana State Bobcats Schedule

All times listed in MT

Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. vs. Utah Tech

Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. at South Dakota State (Brookings, SD)

Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. vs. Stetson

Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Weber State (Ogden, UT)

Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. vs. Portland State

Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. vs. Cal Poly

Oct. 21 at 8:30 p.m. at Sacramento State (Sacramento, CA)

Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. at Idaho (Moscow, ID)

Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. vs Northern Arizona

Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. vs Eastern Washington

Nov. 18 at 12 p.m. at Montana (Missoula, MT)

How to watch the Montana State Bobcats in 2023

Nonconference games against Utah Tech and Stetson will air over the air in Montana by ABC/FOX or SWX.

The Big Sky Conference game against Sacramento State will be broadcast on ESPN2, which requires a cable subscription. Eight other games will be shown on the Montana Television Network: South Dakota State, Weber State, Portland State, Cal Poly, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Eastern Washington and Montana.

Ten of the 11 games, all except for Sacramento State, can be streamed on ESPN+, which requires a separate subscription through ESPN.

How to listen to the Montana State Bobcats games in 2023

A radio stream will be available for all games on the Bobcat Radio Network. The audio streams are available on TheVarsityNetwork.com, The Varsity Network App, msubobcats.com/watch and the following affiliate stations:

Billings, KGHL, 790 AM, 94.7 FM

Bozeman, KXLB, 100.7 FM

Butte, KXTL, 1370 AM

East Missoula, KMPT, 99.7 FM

Glasgow, KLTZ, 1240 AM, 102.5 FM

Glendive, KDZN, 96.5 FM

Great Falls, KINX, 102.7 FM

Helena, KCAP, 950 AM

Kalispell, KGEZ, 600 AM, 96.5 FM

Lewistown, KQP2, 95.9 FM

Livingston, KXLB, 98.7 FM

McQueen, KXTL, 94.7 FM

Miles City, KATL, 770 AM

Missoula, KMPT, 930 AM

Scobey, KCGM, 95.7 FM

Shelby, KSEN, 1150 AM

“Voice of the Bobcats” Keaton Gillogly and former MSU player RJ Fitzgerald will be calling the games on the radio. Dan Davies will report from the sidelines. The pregame show will begin one hour before kickoff.

Get analysis and weekly updates on Tuesdays with the Cat-Griz Insider podcast.

How to read about the Montana State Bobcats in 2023

Here at 406mtsports.com, we will have a live blog updated throughout each game. Bobcats beat writer Victor Flores will provide context to the game on social media platform Twitter/X. You can follow him at the handle @VictorFlores406.

An instant recap of the game will be published online at the final buzzer. Videos from the postgame press conference will be uploaded to the website soon after the game. An updated story with quotes from coaches and players and analysis will appear online later.