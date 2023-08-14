BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team isn’t exactly switching to an air raid offense this season, but it does plan to throw the ball more than last year. The frequency and effectiveness of the passing game will largely depend on the wide receivers.

The Bobcats utilize a two-quarterback system with Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers, who combined for 1,753 yards and 30 touchdowns on 286 carries last season. They only played in 11 games each, however, due to injuries they suffered either while rushing or (at least in part) because of the wear and tear that comes with a run-heavy load. More passing will help them stay healthier and create a more versatile offense.

Wideout is one of MSU’s most uncertain positions, but the group is talented enough to lift the Cats to another level.

“We’ve got more playmaking ability this time than we maybe did last year,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Aug. 2. “Feel really good about that group."

For starters

There’s a good chance all three of MSU’s first-string wideouts will be transfers.

Clevan Thomas Jr., who came to the Cats from Kentucky in 2022, has all but sealed up a starting job two weeks into fall camp. He won’t be lining up in the slot like he did last season, though. He’ll play one of the two outside positions.

“I definitely feel like it’s a challenge because I did play slot last year, but they kind of transitioned me in the latter part of the season to playing the outside, so it wasn’t a shock to me,” Thomas said last week. “I look at the slot now and I’m like, ‘I miss you sometimes,’ but I’m just happy where I’m at.”

Willie Patterson moved inside out after the 2021 season, and he led the Cats with 44 catches, 626 yards and nine receiving TDs last year.

The 5-foot-11 Thomas didn’t initially expect to return this fall, but he ultimately decided to utilize a retroactive medical redshirt to make 2023 his seventh and final college season.

“Expecting him to have a big year,” Vigen said.

Ty McCullouch, who transferred from Colorado State in the offseason, is one of the top candidates for the other outside receiver starting job. The 6-1 redshirt junior sat out the last week of fall practice because of a soft tissue injury that shouldn’t keep him out much longer, according to Vigen.

“Ty McCullouch brings an element of speed that I don’t think we’ve had. Ty can flat-out run,” Vigen said. “There were glimpses of that in the spring, but he’s had a real good summer. Look for him to be able to stretch the field.”

McCullouch’s main competition is Christian Anaya, a three-star Class of 2022 recruit who redshirted last season and “has really made some strides,” Vigen said. The 6-1 Arizona native finished with five catches for 72 yards in the 2023 Sonny Holland Classic spring game.

“The spring game was at least where you said, ‘OK, that’s what we’re looking for,’” Vigen said. “He’s followed it up with a really good summer.”

The leading candidate for MSU’s starting slot, or “H”, receiver is Lonyatta Alexander Jr. The 6-3 redshirt sophomore transferred to MSU from Washington and spent the previous year at Arizona State. He played on the outside at both of those Pac-12 programs but “has a good feel inside,” Vigen said.

“(MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright) told me he kind of wants a bigger body in the middle, and I decided I wanted to play that role,” Alexander said Monday. “I’ve never played ‘H’ before, so he’s also teaching me along the way and everything. But it’s fun. It’s a blast. I like getting my guys open on the outside, opening it up for the field and for the run game.”

Marqui Johnson will also be a factor in the slot like he was last season before he switched to running back.

Someone who would’ve been in the running for the first-string slot spot, Taco Dowler, is recovering from shoulder surgery and will miss an indefinite but significant amount of time this season, per Vigen. The 5-9 sophomore from Billings finished last season with 143 yards on nine catches, most memorably a 64-yard connection with Mellott that set up a game-winning field goal at Northern Arizona.

Breakout candidates

Alexander enters this season with one career catch for 9 yards, while Anaya made one for 11 in the second game last year before redshirting.

McCullouch and Thomas could also be considered breakout candidates since their most productive seasons fell below the 500-yard mark (415 yards from McCullouch in 2021, 333 from Thomas in 2022).

“I’m going to go out there and put my nose into some guys,” McCullouch said Aug. 2. “I like to block. That’s where I get my money — blocking, special teams, all that kind of stuff.

“I’m going to bring a lot of excitement, I feel like, in the run game as well as the pass game.”

Aidan Garrigan caught one catch (for a 7-yard TD) last year but was MSU’s second-string “X” receiver all season.

Tayvian Williams, the younger brother of former MSU star defensive end Amandre Williams, could be in the mix for some receiver reps after briefly filling in at running back last season.

Losses

Both Patterson, who now plays in the European League of Football, and starting “X” receiver Ravi Alston exhausted their eligibility last year, as did former starter and punt returner Coy Steel.

The Cats lost three reserve receivers to the transfer portal: Malik Mullins, Noah Smith and Dylan Snyder. Snyder is now at Montana Tech, while the other two have either yet to commit elsewhere or have not announced their new teams.

Newcomers

MSU’s only transfer addition at wideout besides Alexander and McCullouch is Garrett Walchli, a walk-on who previously played at Utah State.

The Cats’ true freshman receivers are Tom Carter (Helena Capital), Javonte King (Blackfoot, Idaho) and Jacob Trimble (North Richland Hills, Texas).