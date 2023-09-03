BOZEMAN — The player of Saturday’s Gold Rush football game was a true freshman who didn’t appear on Montana State’s season-opening depth chart. Two of MSU’s interceptions were grabbed by players whose names were second on the two-deep. One of the two sacks was recorded by a backup. Brent Vigen was the play caller for his first time as Bobcats head coach.

Vigen preached a next-man-up mentality in his first two seasons at MSU, and the execution of that mantra made the Cats a national title contender each year. Next men stepped up again in MSU’s 63-20 season-opening Gold Rush win over Utah Tech on Saturday.

But the backup contributions weren’t solely out of necessity like they were so often in 2021 and 2022. Many were by design.

“Building depth is huge,” MSU nickelback Caden Dowler said after Saturday’s game. “The more guys you can get on the field, that just helps your whole defense. You can save your legs. You can catch your breath on the sidelines.”

The player of Saturday’s game, Scottre Humphrey, rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in his first game as a Bobcat. Many teams would redshirt him, considering his age and MSU’s depth at running back. He still has time to redshirt, but if he keeps playing like this, it will feel foolish to limit him to four games (the maximum allowed for a player to appear in before his redshirt gets burned).

Lane Sumner and Julius Davis were listed as the top two running backs on MSU’s first depth chart of 2023. Sumner got hurt in the first series of Saturday’s game, Vigen said, and that certainly contributed to Humphrey’s bigger role. But Vigen said throughout fall camp that Humphrey would be in the RB mix, so Saturday’s breakout might’ve happened regardless of Sumner’s exit.

MSU’s second-leading rusher against Utah Tech was Jared White, who also isn’t on the depth chart. White provided two highlight reel plays: a 79-yard TD run and 47-yard TD reception.

MSU’s most productive RB last season, Elijah Elliott, appeared late in Saturday’s game and kept the train rolling, rushing for 51 yards on eight carries. Davis, a Wisconsin transfer, looked more impressive in person than the stat sheet, running Trailblazers over on an 8-yard TD and taking a pop pass 19 yards.

“We have a good rotation at running back,” Humphrey said, adding, “All the running backs are dogs. Any one of us can any given night go off. It just happened to be me tonight.”

Vigen called plays Saturday because offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright was serving a suspension that was “part of the repercussions” for Housewright’s driving under the influence citation in May, Vigen said.

Calling plays was nothing new to Vigen. He was the offensive coordinator at North Dakota State and Wyoming before MSU hired him.

“Our guys were really well prepared, and that would include our whole offensive staff,” Vigen said. “We had a very deliberate plan all through camp to figure out what we do well, then get to the game planning portion for Utah Tech and then really run with that and try to keep it as simple as possible.

“A game like today was about the players. The players executed. They knew what they needed to do and made plays.”

MSU was also without starting “H” wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (eligibility issue) and starting “Z” receiver and punt returner Ty McCullouch (injury). Derryk Snell filled in well for McCullouch on punts. The Cats rarely passed to McCullouch’s and Alexander’s replacements on offense, but their absences didn’t appear to limit quarterback Tommy Mellott very much. The junior from Butte completed 8 of 14 passes for 157 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

The first Cat to grab an interception Saturday was defensive end David Alston, and Dowler came down with the second INT. Neither started the game, but played as much — or nearly as much — as the players ahead of them.

Alston and Kenneth Eiden IV, who had one of MSU’s two sacks Saturday, replaced starting D-ends Brody Grebe and Ben Seymour (the other Cat with a sack) in several early series. Blake Hehl and Zack Black frequently subbed in for starting tackles Blake Schmidt and Sebastian Valdez too. Zac Crews also got some pre-garbage time snaps at D-end.

“We have a lot of guys that have had a lot of reps on the field,” Alston said. “We’ve been through a lot these past two years, and we kind of have an expectation. We don’t like to be arrogant, but we like to be confident in the work we’ve put in.”

Dowler and Level Price Jr. are listed as co-first stringers at nickel on the depth chart, and they played about an equal number of snaps Saturday. Price led MSU with seven tackles and recorded a tackle for loss, while Dowler, a Billings West graduate, had a tackle and a pass breakup to go along with his pick.

Dowler and Price are replacing Ty Okada, who earned All-Big Sky Conference honors the previous two seasons and is now on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad.

“We lost a really good player there in Ty, but I think we have two really good players that will play to their strengths,” Vigen said. “Those guys are completely bought into the plan.”

MSU also rotated Blake Stillwell in at free safety, McCade O’Reilly at linebacker, Ryan Lonergan at tight end, Jon Johnson and Andrew Powdrell in at cornerback and multiple receivers beyond Alexander’s and McCullouch’s replacements. As they did throughout last season, Sean Chambers spelled Mellott at QB in several instances.

While the Cats were missing key members Saturday, they weren’t decimated by unavailability. They utilized heavy rotations not because they don’t trust their starters, but because they have many starting-caliber reserves. This isn’t a “if you have two QBs, you don’t have one” situation. Playing backups like Chambers is a key to MSU’s success.

It’s hard to know exactly how good the Cats can be until they face better opponents like top-ranked South Dakota State, which will host them next week. But Saturday provided many reasons for optimism.

The stable of next men up might be enough to lift MSU over the top this season.