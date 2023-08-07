Montana State checked in at No. 3 and Montana at No. 14 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 preseason poll, which was released Monday morning.

The Bobcats are behind only South Dakota State, the defending national champion, and North Dakota State, the defending national runner-up. SDSU received all 56 first-place votes.

The Big Sky led all conferences with six teams ranked in the top 25. The CAA was right behind with five teams, headlined by No. 4 William & Mary.

All six Big Sky teams were ranked in the top 16. After the Cats, Idaho is No. 8, Sacramento State is No. 10 and Weber State is No. 13. Behind the Griz is No. 16 UC Davis.

Other teams in the top 10 include No. 5 Holy Cross, No. 6 Furman, No. 7 Incarnate Word and No. 9 Samford. Nine of the 13 conferences had at least one team in the poll.

Here is the full Top 25 poll:

1. South Dakota State (2022 Season: 14–1, 8–0 Missouri Valley), 1,400 points (56 first-place votes)

2. North Dakota State (12–3, 7–1 Missouri Valley), 1,329

3. Montana State (12–2, 8–0 Big Sky), 1,294

4. William & Mary (11–2, 7–1 CAA), 1,172

5. Holy Cross (12–1, 6–0 Patriot), 1,113

6. Furman (10–3, 7–1 Southern), 1,035

7. UIW (12–2, 5–1 Southland), 935

8. Idaho (7–5, 6–2 Big Sky), 932

9. Samford (11–2, 8–0 Southern), 885

10. Sacramento State (12–1, 8–0 Big Sky), 881

11. New Hampshire (9–4, 7–1 CAA), 798

12. Southeast Missouri (9-3, 5-0 Ohio Valley), 768

13. Weber State (10–3, 6–2 Big Sky), 744

14. Montana (8–5, 4–4 Big Sky), 711

15. Southeastern Louisiana (9–4, 5–1 Southland), 710

16. UC Davis (6–5, 5–3 Big Sky), 513

17. North Dakota (7–5, 5–3 Missouri Valley), 479

18. Richmond (9–4, 6–2 CAA), 387

19. North Carolina Central (10–2, 4–1 MEAC), 330

20. Mercer (7–4, 5–3 Southern), 293

21. Rhode Island (7–4, 5–3 CAA), 169

22. Delaware (8-5, 4-4 CAA), 166

23. Northern Iowa (6-5, 5-3 Missouri Valley), 155

24. Eastern Kentucky (7-5, 3-2 ASUN), 137

25. Gardner-Webb (7-6, 5-0 Big South), 129

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Central Arkansas (5–6, 3–2 ASUN) 110, Chattanooga (7-4, 5-3 Southern) 84, Jackson State (12-1, 8-0 SWAC) 71, Southern Illinois (5–6, 4–4 Missouri Valley) 66, Youngstown State (7-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley) 66, Florida A&M (9-2, 7-1 SWAC) 65, UT Martin (7–4, 5–0 Ohio Valley) 65, Elon (8-4, 6-2 CAA) 61, Austin Peay (7-4, 3-2 ASUN) 40, Fordham (9-3, 5-1 Patriot) 28, Yale (8-2, 6-1 Ivy) 18, Villanova (6-5, 4-4 CAA) 8, McNeese (4-7, 2-4 Southland) 7, Abilene Christian (7-4, 3-1 WAC) 6, St. Thomas (10-1, 8-0 Pioneer) 6, Saint Francis (9-3, 7-0 NEC) 5.