BOZEMAN — Four of the six former Montana State football players who participated in NFL training camps this summer did not make their teams' 53-man rosters.

The Los Angeles Rams waived two ex-Bobcats: linebacker/edge rusher Daniel Hardy and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon. Their former MSU teammates Lewis Kidd (offensive line) and Ty Okada (defensive back) were waived by the New Orleans Saints and the Seattle Seahawks, respectively, ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline.

The Seahawks re-signed Okada to the practice squad Wednesday, he confirmed on social media. Neither Hardy nor McCutcheon were among the 15 players the Rams signed to their initial practice squad Wednesday, and Kidd didn't make the Saints' practice squad. There were no reports of those three signing with other teams as of Wednesday afternoon.

Ex-Cats Troy Andersen (Atlanta Falcons) and Alex Singleton (Denver Broncos) are both projected to start at inside linebacker for their respective teams. Andersen is entering his second NFL season, while Singleton has either been on rosters or practice squads since 2015.

McCutcheon was one of the NFL's biggest preseason stars last year, finishing with at least 76 receiving yards in all three games and making multiple highlight catches. The Bozeman High graduate caught three passes for 35 yards this preseason and became the Rams' all-time leader in preseason receiving yards (287). He signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted free agent in the spring of 2022.

The Rams selected Hardy in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He flashed in the preseason but suffered an injury that forced him to miss the first 12 weeks of the following season. The Oregon native got some defensive and special teams reps in four games and finished the season with four total tackles. He finished the 2023 preseason with eight tackles, a half sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Kidd was the only undrafted free agent to make the Saints' season-opening 53-man roster last year. The Minnesota native played right tackle that preseason and got reps at guard during the regular season, including a start at left guard against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He mainly lined up at left tackle this preseason and struggled at points, according to some Saints observers.

Good protection from former #MSUBobcatsFB O-lineman Lewis Kidd (#66, left tackle) on this play. https://t.co/V6HaOzaH2y — Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) August 14, 2023

Okada signed with the Seahawks as a UDFA shortly after the 2023 draft. The Minnesotan finished with seven tackles and a tackle for loss in the preseason.

I was searching for photos of ex-#MSUBobcatsFB Ty Okada with the Seahawks and found this one of him with then-Cowboys TE Seth Green on Aug. 19 (both have since been waived). Green and Okada attended East Ridge High in Woodbury, Minnesota.



📸: Stephen Brashear, Associated Press pic.twitter.com/XXJzys9M46 — Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) August 29, 2023