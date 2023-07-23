SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time since the 2011-12 season, the Bobcats of Montana State have claimed the Big Sky Conference Presidents’ Cup, the league office announced today.
This marks the third time in the history of the award that Montana State has claimed the prize.
"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of Montana State University and Bobcat Athletics," said MSU athletic director Leon Costello. "Winning the Big Sky Conference Presidents' Cup is a tremendous accomplishment for our entire university and a testament to our student-athletes for their continued excellence in the classroom and competition. I want to thank President Cruzado for her unrelenting support for Bobcat Athletics, our Bobcat coaches and staff for supporting our vision, and of course our student-athletes for their hard work, dedication and championship mentality in all they do."
People are also reading…
The 2022-23 Presidents’ Cup was awarded Sunday as part of the Big Sky’s Football Kickoff Weekend at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino.
The award is given annually to the Big Sky school that excels both academically and athletically and is measured by various categories. Final regular season standings in eight of the league’s 14 sports make up the athletic portion of the Presidents’ Cup criteria. Points are also awarded in men’s and women’s cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field and golf according to a team’s finish at the Big Sky Championships. Teams receive an average point total per sport and then are ranked accordingly.
The academic tier measures the academic progress rate (APR) from the previous year, and each team’s grade point average (GPA) in Big Sky sponsored sports for the current year.
Montana State was followed closely by Northern Arizona and Weber State, while Montana finished fifth. NAU had claimed the previous two Presidents’ Cups awarded.
The Bobcats claimed the 2022-23 Men’s All-Sports Trophy and finished second in the standings for the Women’s All-Sports Trophy.
2022-23 Presidents’ Cup Final Standings
1. Montana State – 4.0
2. Northern Arizona – 6.0
3. Weber State – 6.5
4. Idaho – 8.5
5. Montana – 9.0
6. Sacramento State – 13.0
7. Eastern Washington – 13.5
8. Idaho State – 15.5
9. Portland State – 16.5
10. Northern Colorado – 17.5
Previous Presidents’ Cup Winners
2002-03: Weber State
2003-04: Weber State
2004-05: Montana State
2005-06: Northern Arizona
2006-07: Montana
2007-08: Weber State
2008-09: Weber State
2009-10: Eastern Washington
2010-11: Montana
2011-12: Montana State
2012-13: Northern Arizona
2013-14: Northern Arizona
2014-15: Eastern Washington
2015-16: Eastern Washington
2016-17: North Dakota
2017-18: Eastern Washington
2018-19: Weber State
2019-20: Not awarded (COVID-19)
2020-21: Northern Arizona
2021-22: Northern Arizona