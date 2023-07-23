SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time since the 2011-12 season, the Bobcats of Montana State have claimed the Big Sky Conference Presidents’ Cup, the league office announced today.

This marks the third time in the history of the award that Montana State has claimed the prize.

"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of Montana State University and Bobcat Athletics," said MSU athletic director Leon Costello. "Winning the Big Sky Conference Presidents' Cup is a tremendous accomplishment for our entire university and a testament to our student-athletes for their continued excellence in the classroom and competition. I want to thank President Cruzado for her unrelenting support for Bobcat Athletics, our Bobcat coaches and staff for supporting our vision, and of course our student-athletes for their hard work, dedication and championship mentality in all they do."

The 2022-23 Presidents’ Cup was awarded Sunday as part of the Big Sky’s Football Kickoff Weekend at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

The award is given annually to the Big Sky school that excels both academically and athletically and is measured by various categories. Final regular season standings in eight of the league’s 14 sports make up the athletic portion of the Presidents’ Cup criteria. Points are also awarded in men’s and women’s cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field and golf according to a team’s finish at the Big Sky Championships. Teams receive an average point total per sport and then are ranked accordingly.

The academic tier measures the academic progress rate (APR) from the previous year, and each team’s grade point average (GPA) in Big Sky sponsored sports for the current year.

Montana State was followed closely by Northern Arizona and Weber State, while Montana finished fifth. NAU had claimed the previous two Presidents’ Cups awarded.

The Bobcats claimed the 2022-23 Men’s All-Sports Trophy and finished second in the standings for the Women’s All-Sports Trophy.

2022-23 Presidents’ Cup Final Standings

1. Montana State – 4.0

2. Northern Arizona – 6.0

3. Weber State – 6.5

4. Idaho – 8.5

5. Montana – 9.0

6. Sacramento State – 13.0

7. Eastern Washington – 13.5

8. Idaho State – 15.5

9. Portland State – 16.5

10. Northern Colorado – 17.5

Previous Presidents’ Cup Winners

2002-03: Weber State

2003-04: Weber State

2004-05: Montana State

2005-06: Northern Arizona

2006-07: Montana

2007-08: Weber State

2008-09: Weber State

2009-10: Eastern Washington

2010-11: Montana

2011-12: Montana State

2012-13: Northern Arizona

2013-14: Northern Arizona

2014-15: Eastern Washington

2015-16: Eastern Washington

2016-17: North Dakota

2017-18: Eastern Washington

2018-19: Weber State

2019-20: Not awarded (COVID-19)

2020-21: Northern Arizona

2021-22: Northern Arizona