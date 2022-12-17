BROOKINGS, S.D. — For the third straight season, a Dakota school stood in the way of Montana State capturing a Football Championship Subdivision title.
In the coldest home game in program history (9 degrees at kickoff), No. 1 seed South Dakota State imposed its will on both sides of the ball in a 39-18 victory over No. 4 seed MSU in the FCS semifinals Saturday. The Bobcats finish the season 12-2 in head coach Brent Vigen’s second year at the helm.
MSU entered the game with the No. 1 rushing offense in the FCS (332.4 yards per game) and SDSU with the No. 1 rushing defense (85.2 ypg). The Bobcats finished with just 52 rushing yards.
An early indication of how the game would transpire came on the first play from scrimmage: a 22-yard rush by SDSU running back Isaiah Davis, dragging multiple MSU defenders along with him.
Davis’ teammate, tight end Tucker Kraft, capped off the opening drive with a 36-yard touchdown reception. Kraft was wide open running down the seam, as the MSU defense couldn’t react quickly enough. The future NFL Draft pick was a matchup nightmare for MSU, finishing with four catches for 69 yards.
Mark Gronowski finds Tucker Kraft for the 36-yard TD and @GoJacksFB strikes first!— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) December 17, 2022
📺 ESPN2#FCSPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/xathN7A1Un
MSU responded, somewhat surprisingly, through the air on the next drive. It took just two plays for the Bobcats to pass — a 4-yard catch by Willie Patterson — and MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott later found wideout Clevan Thomas Jr. for a 33-yard one-handed grab down the sideline. Even though he was being held by a defender, it set up first-and-goal.
After MSU was stopped on the first three tries, quarterback Sean Chambers punched it in on fourth-and-goal. He later limped off the field and headed into the locker room. He returned to the field at the end of the first quarter, but his left foot was in a boot before halftime.
4th & Goal? Give it to @seanmat10 #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/JAdKFZaHVW— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) December 17, 2022
To add insult to injury, a muffed snap on the extra point attempt kept the game at 7-6 in SDSU’s favor. SDSU added another score shortly before the end of the first quarter, on a 1-yard run by quarterback Mark Gronowski.
MSU responded with a bizarre option play where Mellott pitched it to running back Isaiah Ifanse and Ifanse dropped it. While it looked like a potential fumble, recovered by SDSU, the officials called a backwards pass touched by Ifanse out of bounds. The call was confirmed on replay.
Even with that bit of fortune, though, the Bobcats still ended the drive on a punt.
The Jackrabbits kept running the ball, with Davis finding a hole up the middle for a 41-yard touchdown run. He did drop the ball near the goal line, but the touchdown call on the field stood after replay review.
Isaiah Davis 41-yard house call!— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) December 17, 2022
📺 ESPN2#FCSPlayoffs x @GoJacksFB pic.twitter.com/nWyE5WpYq4
Davis wreaked havoc all game, finishing with 16 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown.
MSU running back Marqui Johnson returned the next kickoff 36 yards to the MSU 45-yard line, but that drive stalled out for another punt after Mellott was sacked on third down.
The Bobcats defense did force the first fourth down of the day for SDSU on the ensuing drive, but a direct snap to Kraft converted the fourth-and-1. SDSU running back Amar Johnson then scored a 38-yard rushing TD — the longest run of his career.
Amar Johnson is gone! 💨— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) December 17, 2022
📺 ESPN2#FCSPlayoffs x @GoJacksFB pic.twitter.com/oqlA9pJxoK
Mellott and the MSU looked to score quickly before halftime, with a 15-yard pass to tight end Derryk Snell and a 30-yard pass to wideout Ravi Alston. But an 11-yard sack halted the Bobcats, who eventually settled for a 37-yard field goal. That kick gave Glessner the most single-season made field goals in program history (23).
The Bobcats — who rushed for just 17 yards as opposed to SDSU’s 216 in the first half — received the kickoff coming out of the break. But they couldn’t do anything with it, resulting in another punt.
Meanwhile, SDSU kept its foot on the gas. Gronowski found Jaxon Janke for a 38-yard gain and later found Johnson for a 5-yard score. The Jackrabbits even went for two, with Gronowski throwing a screen pass to Jadon Janke to go up 36-9.
Even a 66-yard kickoff return by Snell couldn’t spark the MSU offense. Fellow tight end Treyton Pickering dropped a would-be touchdown on third down, setting up a 36-yard field goal by Glessner.
MSU did force an SDSU punt near the end of the third quarter. But once again, the following drive ended in MSU punt formation. This time, though, the ball went to wide receiver Taco Dowler for just a 1-yard gain on 4th-and-7. After the turnover on downs, SDSU added a 21-yard field goal.
Mellott scored on a 10-yard run later in the quarter, but was hammered as he went out bounds — a consistent theme with the relentless SDSU defense. Backup Sean Austin entered the game for the two-point try, but the pass was incomplete.
Tommy Mellott is leaving it all on the field tonight. 😤— NCAA FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) December 17, 2022
📺 ESPN2#FCSPlayoffs x @MSUBobcats_FB pic.twitter.com/X9y2XjTdDd
This story will be updated.
