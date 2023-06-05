BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program reached a milestone on Thursday when MSU announced that it sold out its season tickets for the 2023 season.

Bobcat fans gobbled up 12,968 season tickets this spring, marking the first time in school history selling all those available. After accounting for student tickets and other obligations, a limited amount of single game tickets not available as season tickets remain for MSU’s six home games. Single-game tickets will be open to those with Bobcat Club priority points on July 31 and to the general public on Aug. 7.

The Bobcats open the 2023 season with the annual Gold Rush Game against Utah Tech on Sept. 2, while Stetson (Military Appreciation) rounds out the non-conference home schedule on Sept. 16. The Bobcats’ Big Sky Conference home slate features Portland State for Homecoming on Sept. 30, Cal Poly for Parent and Family Weekend on Oct. 14, Northern Arizona on Nov. 4 (Pack the Place in Pink/Ag Appreciation) and Eastern Washington on Nov. 11 (Senior Day).

The MSU football program set records with 158,416 total fans and an average of 19,802 spectators per game last season. Thirteen straight regular season games at Bobcat Stadium have been sellouts, and the football team enters 2023 on a 20-game home winning streak.