BOZEMAN — Six Montana State student-athletes and a pair of men’s basketball teams are set for induction in the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday.
Women’s pole vault national champion Ellie (Rudy) van Swearingen, the only female national champ in Bobcat track and field history, will be joined in the hall of fame by All-America decathlete Stevie Keller and three football stars.
Linebacker Bobby Daly led the Big Sky in tackles while earning All-America honors as a junior (2007) and senior (2008), and defensive end Dane Fletcher earned All-America and Big Sky Conference defensive MVP honors as a senior in 2009.
Wayne Purdom was an All-Big Sky linebacker in 1966, the year he also won the Big Sky wrestling championship at 171 lbs.
The 1985-86 and 1986-87 men’s basketball teams, which authored one of the great runs in MSU’s modern history, will also be inducted.
After an 8-13 start to the 1985-86 men’s basketball season, the Bobcats won four of their final seven regular-season games and then sprinted to a Big Sky tournament championship to cap a Cinderella run to the NCAA Tournament.
The team, coached by Stu Starner, lost to Walter Berry and St. John’s in the tourney, then put together a sparkling 21-8 record in 1986-87 that included a league regular-season title and an NIT bid.
The Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame banquet begins Friday with a reception at 6 p.m. and dinner and inductions at 7. Visit https://msuhof2020.givesmart.com for ticket information.
