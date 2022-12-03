BOZEMAN — When the Montana State football team brings both Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott on the field at the same time, big plays usually follow.
This time, MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright called a double reverse to open the fourth quarter. Mellott handed it to wideout Clevan Thomas Jr., who then pitched it back to Chambers. The quarterback then launched a pass to a wide-open Willie Patterson, who had beaten multiple defenders.
Patterson then slid into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown.
DOUBLE REVERSE‼️@seanmat10 strikes again this time to @wpatterson__ to put the Bobcats up 33-10#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/MASwFLbEhI— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) December 3, 2022
No. 4 seed MSU got off to a slower start than usual (16 first-half points), but the Bobcats still had enough to defeat Weber State 33-25 in the second round of the FCS playoffs Saturday. The Bobcats (11-1) move on to the FCS quarterfinals for the third straight season where they will host No. 5 seed William & Mary.
The Wildcats (10-3) were forced into a field goal attempt on the opening drive after MSU strong safety Rylan Ortt deflected a pass off the edge. Ortt almost came down with the acrobatic interception, too. WSU kicker Kyle Thompson connected from 39 yards out to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.
MSU responded with an eight play, 75-yard drive led by the Bobcats’ highly-touted ground game. Chambers capped off the drive with a 2-yard rushing score — his 18th rushing touchdown of the season.
Glessner added a 36-yard field goal at the beginning of the second quarter to extend the lead to 10-3.
Despite MSU nickelback Ty Okada sacking WSU quarterback Bronson Barron to set up third-and-15, Barron threw an absolute dime to second team All-Big Sky receiver Ty MacPherson for a 15-yard score on the next play. That was the Wildcats’ lone touchdown of the first half.
Glessner added two more field goals — from 33 and 31 yards, respectively — to send MSU into the break up 16-10. WSU head coach Jay Hill even tried to ice Glessner with three timeouts right before halftime, but much like the game-winning kick against Northern Arizona, that didn't faze Glessner.
MSU ate up clock on the next possession, but were held to another field goal attempt. Glessner hit his fourth of the day, this time from 32 yards out.
Chambers later found tight end Derryk Snell for a walk-in 28-yard touchdown down the left sideline.
Derryk Snell hauls in a pass from Sean Chambers and we extend our lead!— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 3, 2022
MSU 26
WSU 10
2:36, 3Q
#GoCatsGo | #BobcatBuilt pic.twitter.com/L1AYMLaehn
It didn’t help the Wildcats, either, that sure-handed returner Abraham Williams slipped and fell at the WSU 3-yard line on the ensuing kickoff. Kylan Weisser took over at quarterback after Barron was shaken up on a previous drive.
The double reverse touchdown followed. And if that wasn’t enough, a pass intended for WSU wide receiver Hudson Schenck bounced off the shoulder of MSU free safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. and into the hands of linebacker Danny Uluilakepa. Much like his game-sealing pick against Eastern Washington, Uluilakepa was once again in the right place at the right time.
No-fly zone ⛔️#GoCatsGo | @DannyUluilakepa pic.twitter.com/hwq0IjSroe— Montana State Football (@MSUBobcats_FB) December 3, 2022
But MSU couldn’t capitalize, with Glessner kicking a 49-yard field goal attempt wide left. WSU responded with a 31-yard touchdown to wide receiver Jon Christensen. MacPherson caught the two-point conversion as well to cut the lead to 33-18.
The Wildcats also forced an MSU punt on the following possession. That marked MSU punter Bryce Leighton’s first action since the 7:09 mark in the third quarter against NAU. WSU scored again as Weisser found tight end Hayden Meacham for the 8-yard score.
But when you have an offensive line and rushing attack like MSU's, it becomes much easier to close out games. The Bobcats relied on Chambers to move down the field, chew the clock and seal the game.
This story will be updated.
