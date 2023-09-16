BOZEMAN — Montana State strong safety Rylan Ortt hasn’t suffered a season-ending injury during his time in Bozeman, but he does know what it’s like to watch his team from the sidelines.

Ortt missed six games last season due to a suspension, which helped give a new perspective to the value of playing football. That came up again this week as the Bobcats faced Stetson with several key players sidelined.

“I kind of told some guys before the game, I was like, there's dudes that would give everything to be out here today,” Ortt said after the game Saturday. “It might not feel like such a big game, but you only get so many opportunities in Bobcat Stadium. You only get so many opportunities to play football in your life and for the Montana State Bobcats and you don't know when it could end.

"It puts it into perspective when you miss a little bit of time. You got to play every game, every play, like it's your last.”

Before the game, quarterback Tommy Mellott, cornerback Simeon Woodard, nickelback Caden Dowler and defensive tackle Zack Black were ruled out. Mellott and Woodard are expected to return, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said, but Dowler (knee injury) and Black are out for the season.

“I was thinking of those guys (out on the field today),” Ortt said. “I try to be a support system for them just because I kind of know how they feel a little bit. So I try to keep them up and be there for them.”

With those teammates in mind — and a renewed focus after last weekend’s loss to No. 1 South Dakota State — No. 3 Montana State rolled to a 57-20 win over Stetson Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

Vigen said it’s “human nature” to look past a game like this, something the Bobcats had to fight this week.

“But in football, you get one chance to play each week,” Vigen said. “And again, it doesn't matter who, when, where — that's the mentality we have to have.”

MSU finished with 618 yards of total offense — 342 rushing yards and 272 passing yards — and led 41-6 at halftime. That point differential at the break showed “we didn't take this team lightly,” Vigen said.

The Bobcats also kept a more balanced attack, a stark change from the SDSU game where MSU attempted just 15 passes. Running back Julius Davis said that was an emphasis this week, as well as reflecting on where to improve holistically from last weekend.

“We have this saying, ‘You win or you learn,’” Davis said. “So we took last week as a learning experience. And no matter who we're playing, it’s about getting better. It’s us versus ourselves.”

Sean Chambers stepped in for the injured Mellott at quarterback, going 9 of 13 for 140 yards through the air and added 55 yards and two touchdowns rushing. Backup Jordan Reed also got some “invaluable experience” in the second half, Vigen said, finishing 7 of 17 for 132 yards.

Freshman wide receiver Jacob Trimble also handled punt returns and led the Bobcats in receiving with six catches for 104 yards. It was an imperfect effort with some drops and mishandled punts, Vigen said, but still “good for him to get that action.”

With some lineup changes and a new mindset, MSU controlled the game early, forcing a punt on the opening drive. Big hits from MSU linebacker Danny Uluilakepa and safety Dru Polidore stopped the Hatters on second and third down, respectively.

Chambers then helped orchestrate an early scoring drive, capped off by true freshman Scottre Humphrey's 4-yard TD. Humphrey finished with 53 yards and three TDs on five carries Saturday, bringing his season total to six TDs.

“He's a powerful young man," Vigen said, "and we've got to come up with schemes week to week that leverage what we do well and trying to find an edge against the defense. So he's definitely going to be part of that moving forward.”

Stetson was held to another punt after Ben Seymour sacked Stetson QB Matt O’Connor on third down. Chambers found wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. for a pair of passes down the sideline before running in the 7-yard TD.

MSU safety Blake Stillwell picked off an O’Connor pass and gave the Bobcats the ball back on the Stetson 35-yard line. Chambers later ran for a 30-yard TD, aided by a block from tight end Derryk Snell on Stetson defensive back RJ Williams.

Defensive end Brody Grebe followed that with his first sack of the season to end the first quarter. Defensive tackle Blake Schmidt added a tackle for loss and forced another Stetson punt.

Chambers found Snell for a 40-yard catch and run, which brought MSU down to the Stetson 8. A facemask penalty on the Hatters moved the ball to the 4, followed by another TD run by Humphrey. MSU kicker Brendan Hall surprisingly missed the point-after try wide right, but the Bobcats still led 27-0.

A short kickoff added to the intrigue, including a return by Stetson WR Nazeviah Burris to the Hatters’ 45-yard line. Stetson later settled for a 45-yard field goal to finally get on the scoreboard.

MSU RB Jared White saw the field for the first time on the following drive, later scoring on a 51-yard TD down the right sideline. A key block from Thomas plus some shiftiness from White helped get the RB into the end zone.

Vigen said Thomas’ block was “sensational,” and another example of the importance of perimeter blocking in this offense. Davis added that the Bobcats “take pride” in opening up lanes for each other.

“And I think that's what's very special about Montana State as a whole, is everybody — regardless of special teams, defense, offense — we all complement each other very well and we do it for each other seriously,” Davis said.

The scoring didn’t stop, either, as MSU strong safety Rylan Ortt picked off a pass on the very next play from scrimmage. A wall of LB Nolan Askelson, DE Zac Crews and Schmidt helped Ortt return it 28 yards for the pick-six.

Ortt said the defense read the run-pass option, and he planned on covering the RB. But after a pump fake from O’Connor, Ortt was “hoping he threw it” and made the play. It also helped having an immediate row of blockers.

“I was like, I probably don't have to make anybody miss,” Ortt said. “Those guys are going to handle them, especially the QB.”

Stetson looked to score once more before halftime, as the Hatters were bailed out by a pass interference call on freshman defensive back Andrew Powdrell on third down. The MSU defense thought they had a scoop and score on the very next play by Uluilakepa, but the call was overturned on replay and an intentional grounding was assessed on O’Connor. Stetson later added a 38-yard field goal just before halftime.

Reed replaced Chambers to open the second half for the Bobcats. A pass down the sideline to Trimble nearly resulted in a chunk play for MSU, but Trimble fumbled. Stetson then drove back down the field, ending with a 4-yard TD run by RB Kaleb Costner.

The Bobcats answered with a 36-yard field goal from Hall. A 33-yard punt return by Trimble set MSU up at the Stetson 47 on the following drive. Reed then found WR Christian Anaya for 24 yards and White ran for 13 more up the middle. Humphrey later capped off the drive with a 3-yard TD run.

Casey Kautzman added a 36-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Roberts later punched in a 1-yard TD run for the Hatters. Kautzman then knocked in a 44-yard field goal.

Both Davis and Ortt said the team is excited to start conference play next week coming off this win, while still being aware of some shortcomings to clean up.

“We're going to enjoy this win right now,” Davis said. “But when that time comes next week, that's when we'll cut on the tape, learn. Not everything was perfect today. It went in our favor today, 100%. But there's some things we're going to clean up to become a more explosive team on both sides.”

MSU will next travel to Ogden, Utah, to face No. 9 Weber State next Saturday to open Big Sky Conference play.