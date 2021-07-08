Montana State is tied for seventh and Montana ninth in the HERO Sports FCS Preseason Top 25 Poll announced Thursday.
The Cats are tied with Big Sky Conference foe Weber State at seventh.
Sam Houston, which won the 2021 spring FCS Championship, was the top team at No. 1 in the poll followed by James Madison, South Dakota State, North Dakota State and Southern Illinois.
Overall, five Big Sky football teams were ranked with Eastern Washington 16th, and Sacramento State tied for 23rd.
The Bobcats were ranked eighth and the Griz were rated 11th in the Athlon Sports poll, which was released in mid-June.
MSU will start the season at Wyoming on Sept. 4. The Griz begin with a road game at Washington in Seattle Sept. 4.
