BOZEMAN — Justus Perkins pointed to the video board on the north end of Bobcat Stadium. Perkins, an offensive lineman at Montana State, said MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott once flipped a penny on top of the board, which stands about 50 feet high. Mellott took two steps, jumped and grabbed the coin. He then ran a 40-yard dash in 3.8 seconds, Perkins said with a straight face.

“It was crazy,” Perkins added. “It’s just what that kid does.”

Perkins finally cracked a wry smile during his interview on Aug. 3. But he didn’t tell this tall tale just to mess with the media. He was hinting at an undeniable truth: Mellott’s athletic abilities border on the superhuman.

Throughout MSU’s fall football camp this month, Mellott’s teammates and coaches have spoken with awe about his athleticism. The junior from Butte is, by many accounts, the fastest on the team. He also possesses off-the-charts acceleration and lineman-level strength. His tools, plus all-conference on-field production, led The Athletic to rank him No. 70 on its 2023 college football “Freaks” list.

To garner that level of recognition, Mellott has done much more than relied on natural talent.

“The way he does everything is just so perfect,” MSU QB Sean Chambers said last week. “I feel like he was made in a lab somewhere, truthfully. Everything he does is to the full extent of his capabilities and the hardest he can go.”

Perkins isn’t the only Bobcat prone to hyperbole when talking about Mellott.

“Smartest human alive,” Housewright wrote to The Athletic for the “Freaks” article. “Will be president of the United States. Every father wants their daughter to date him. Every mother wants to adopt him. Every wife wants him to be their husband’s idol. Hardest worker in the room (this room includes Tim Tebow, Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter).”

Housewright wasn’t exaggerating when he told The Athletic that Mellott is an engineering student with a 4.0 GPA, 6% body fat, a 39-inch vertical jump and a 4.3-second 40-yard dash.

MSU doesn’t run 40s, so the time Housewright provided is more of a projection based on Mellott’s 5+10-yard fly, said MSU head coach Brent Vigen. Mellott ran that 10-yard sprint — which features five yards of build-up — in 1.13 seconds earlier this summer, according to MSU strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin. Anyone who can clock below 1.2 in the 5+10 has the ability to run faster than 4.4 seconds in the 40, Herrin added.

For comparison, the best 5+10 time recorded by former MSU star and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was 1.22 seconds, per Herrin. Andersen went on to post a 4.42-second 40 at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

“In my conversations with several other strength coaches and performance coaches across the country, 1.16 is what a lot of people have said is the fastest time they’ve ever seen,” Herrin said Friday. “1.16 was the fastest time I had ever seen (before Mellott’s 1.13).”

MSU wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. believes Mellott is the fastest MSU player, based both on the numbers and the eye test.

“Tommy is a freak athlete. You do not want to race him,” Thomas said last week. “I did it once. Luckily it wasn’t this year, it was last year. I got him by a little bit. This year, I won’t do it. I’ve seen him. Uh uh. No no no.”

One Bobcat who did race Mellott this year was Ty McCullouch, a Colorado State transfer known for his blistering speed.

“He got embarrassed,” Thomas said. “Tommy killed him.”

Mellott has rushed for 1,777 yards and 23 touchdowns in his two seasons at MSU. Straight-line speed has certainly contributed to those numbers, but it’s just part of what makes him a game-breaking runner.

Mellott once ran the 5+10 in 1.23 seconds while also stopping five yards after passing the 10-yard mark, Herrin said. Most people would either fail the five-yard stop part of the test, or they would have to run a much slower 10-yard time. Mellott ran basically as fast as the similarly freakish Andersen and still stopped on a dime.

“He’s got the best quick burst, short area acceleration,” Herrin said. “We call it the kill zone. A lion has to get close enough to its prey because he knows if he does get that close, he can get it. That’s what football is about. Track speed is great, but rarely do these guys get to take six or seven steps. They usually only get three or four steps, then they’ve got to change direction.”

Cats running back Julius Davis, a Wisconsin transfer, refers to Mellott as Superman. McCullouch calls him Captain America.

“That guy does nothing wrong,” McCullouch said Aug. 2. “I go in the weight room and he’s squatting like 500 pounds. I’m like, ‘You’re a quarterback, bro. How do you do that?’”

MSU’s 287-pound defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez wouldn’t look out of place in an NFL locker room, yet said he doesn’t squat as much as the 6-foot, 210-pound Mellott. Mellott also cleans 305 pounds and would bench press 300 if MSU allowed quarterbacks to attempt maximum bench marks, Herrin said.

Chambers, who makes up the other half of MSU’s two-QB system, is just as impressed with Mellott in the meeting room as he is on the field and in the weight room.

“Obviously he’s a great player physically, but mentally I can’t speak enough of it,” Chambers said. “He’s so smart, he’s so prepared. His preparation is second to none. He takes everything seriously and literal and he’s very, very detailed.”

Mellott suffered an ankle injury that required surgery during the 2021 Football Championship Subdivision title game. The recovery process caused him to miss basically all of MSU's 2022 winter workouts (perhaps one explanation for why he lost his race against Thomas later that year). He ended last season without any major injury, allowing him to put as much energy as he can into strength and speed training.

“It’s not like this is all God-given. He works more than anybody else for it, so he’s earned every bit of that credit he’s getting,” Herrin said, adding, “He’s such a smart guy. You can say something to him one time, whether that’s a coaching cue or it’s feedback or it’s a critique of something, and he gets it right away.

“… That’s why he’s so special. His intelligence has also helped play a role in his physical development.”

Mellott doesn’t limit his worth ethic to football and school. Coaches also lauded his dedication to community service.

“In every which way, he’s different,” Vigen said earlier this week. “I suppose that’s what a freak is. You’re different than a normal person. You can look at the physical things, but he hits it out of the park in all of those areas.”