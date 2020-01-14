BOZEMAN — Three Montana State seniors have landed invitations to participate in postseason all-star football games.
All-America defensive end Bryce Sterk is tabbed for the 2020 East-West Shrine Game, slated for Jan. 18 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Kickoff is 2 pm. Sterk is listed as a defensive tackle on the West roster, lining up with notables such as Derrek Tuszka of North Dakota State, Khalil Davis and Carlos Davis of Nebraska, and Raequan Williams of Michigan State.
After competing against Montana linebacker Dante Olson for two seasons, Sterk lines up on the same side with him this weekend. Sterk’s 15 sacks was sixth-most in the FCS, and he also registered 20 tackles-for-loss.
Brayden Konkol, an All-America safety from Belgrade, was selected for the Hula Bowl. That game is played Jan.26 in Honolulu. Idaho receiver Jeff Cotton is among the players committed to playing.
A team captain, Konkol logged 65 tackles this season, intercepted three passes, broke up nine others and recovered two fumbles. He anchored the back end of a defense that finished second in the Big Sky Conference in scoring defense and third in total defense.
Travis Jonsen, also a team captain this season, played a wide number of roles on offense on his way to first-team All-Big Sky honors. He was selected as an alternate for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Jan. 18 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Jonsen rushed for 526 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns this season, caught 55 passes for 580 yards and a touchdown, completed six of his seven passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, and logged six tackles on kick teams with a forced fumble.
