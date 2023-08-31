BOZEMAN — Paul Peterson’s last memory at Bobcat Stadium wasn’t a great one.

Peterson was the offensive coordinator at Sacramento State from 2012-17. He and the Hornets beat MSU 41-38 in Sacramento on Oct. 1, 2016 to partially make up for their 59-56 home loss to MSU in 2014 and a 35-13 defeat at Bobcat Stadium in 2015.

“I think we got a quarterback hurt in that (2015) game,” Peterson told 406mtsports.com Tuesday.

He remembers the Bozeman crowd being “fun” and “loud” in 2015.

“It's a cool stadium for an FCS program,” Peterson said. “We enjoyed playing there.”

Peterson will return to Bobcat Stadium this week as the head coach at Utah Tech. Saturday night’s season opener will be the third ever matchup between the Bobcats and Trailblazers. Like the previous two meetings — in 2007 and 2009 — this will be MSU’s Gold Rush game. Peterson and Utah Tech’s players hope this game will go more like the 2009 one (a 23-20 MSU win) than the 2007 one (61-7 MSU).

“It's a big opportunity. I’m super excited to go out there and show everybody that Utah Tech is a good team. We're ready to be a top FCS team,” said Utah Tech junior defensive lineman Syrus Webster, adding, “We're planning on coming out with the W.”

The last time the Trailblazers faced MSU, they had recently risen to the Division II level and were named Dixie State University. They moved up to D-I in 2020 and were renamed Utah Tech in 2021.

While current members of the Blazers weren’t at Bobcat Stadium in 2009, they’ve heard many attestations of the venue’s raucous atmosphere, especially for Gold Rush. Utah Tech has piped in crowd noise during practices to prepare for Saturday’s game, according to Blazers quarterback Kobe Tracy.

“The biggest thing for us is staying calm and relaxed because that atmosphere hypes you up and speeds you up a little bit,” Tracy said.

A loud crowd won’t be entirely new to some of the Blazers. Tracy, Webster and Peterson were all at Utah Tech in 2021, when they faced Montana at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. That 31-14 loss, as well as the season finale last year at BYU, gave the Blazers an idea of what to expect this Saturday.

“It's kind of a joke, but they say in Montana there's not a lot to do. Anytime there's a game, they’re at that game,” Webster said. “That's one of the main things we were focused on when we played Montana last time. The atmosphere is going to be fun. It's hard to play in, but also it's super fun. It's adrenaline's pumping. You have a whole lot of guys that are out there with a lot of energy. It’s just awesome.”

Utah Tech won’t merely have to deal with an intense stadium. The Bobcats are the No. 3-ranked team in the Football Championship Subdivision, they reached the FCS semifinals in their previous three seasons (including a championship game appearance in 2021) and they return key players at almost every position.

Tracy praised all three levels of MSU’s defense. Webster said the Cats have a “complex offense” with “super fast” QBs (Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers) and offensive linemen “come off the ball super hard.”

“They're very disciplined. They're a well-coached football team. They’re able to move the ball running the football,” Peterson said. “We’ve got to make sure that we're stout up front and take care of the run, get the ball back for our offense. Defensively, they’ve got a really good front seven. They can move you around.”

Utah Tech went 4-7 last season with two losses to Big Sky Conference teams: 56-33 at Sac State and 44-14 at Weber State. The Blazers’ leading passer last year, Victor Gabalis, is now at Tarleton State. Their top 2022 running back, Quali Conley, transferred to San Jose State. All-American wide receiver Joey Hobert now plays at Texas State. Their co-leading tackler, Tyrell Grayson, left for Colorado State.

The Blazers did, however, hold onto three offensive linemen who entered last year as starters. Three of their receivers, five defensive starters and their kicker are back this year too.

“We're all doing the right things, and we're working tremendously hard. Everyone's just following. There's nobody pulling us back,” Webster said. “We call it the herd mentality. Once a herd’s moving, you can’t really move a herd. If one person goes out, we pull you right back in.”

Like MSU, Utah Tech plans to use two QBs this season: Tracy and Hawaii transfer Boone Abbott. They each appeared in five games last season, though Tracy received more reps. He completed 88 of 171 (51.5%) passes for 1,244 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 26 yards on 31 carries. Abbott was 18 of 35 for 222 yards, two TDs and two INTs, and he rushed for 51 yards on 14 attempts.

Peterson said Tracy and Abbott “both deserve to be on the football field” in Utah Tech’s spread attack that forces defenses “to cover in space and cover the whole field.”

“We both have aspects that we bring to the game, we feed off each other well and we're competitors,” Tracy said. “Both of us want to succeed, so we just push each other that much more.”

Saturday marks the start of a tough nonconference schedule for Utah Tech. The Blazers will host Montana next week, travel to the Big Sky’s Northern Arizona in Week 3, play at Missouri State the week after that and wrap up pre-United Athletic Conference play Sept. 30 at Colorado State, a Football Bowl Subdivision team.

The Blazers welcome the challenge.

“We want to get to a spot like Montana State was last year. They've been a successful, perennial playoff team. That's our goal,” Peterson said. “We could have a couple D-II games or schedule a win, so to speak, like some of these FBS teams do. But we want to be the very best in the FCS, so we’ve got to play the very best and see where we're at.”