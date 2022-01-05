HELENA — At this Saturday's FCS championship football game between Montana State and North Dakota State, in Frisco, Texas, there will be three local guys on the sidelines serving with the Bobcats' coaching staff; Brian Armstrong, Bobby Daly and Sean Herrin.
Brian Armstrong is the elder statesman of the trio, owning a 25-year career in the coaching ranks, with eight different teams – four high school and four college. This is Armstrong's fifth season at Montana State, having served as the offensive line coach/running game coordinator since 2019.
“A respected veteran coach, Brian Armstrong's presence has positively affected every facet of the program's offense,” according to the web site msubobcats.com. “Under Armstrong's tutelage Montana State's offensive line has played at an elite level, ranking among the nation's leaders in rushing yards and fewest sacks allowed.”
Armstrong prepped at Helena High from 1988-92, serving as the football squad's starting offensive guard his final two varsity seasons for the Bengals. His senior year, he was selected honorable mention All-Conference.
“Brian worked hard to become one of the best offensive lineman in HHS history,” related former Bengal coach Greg Trenary. “He was the leader on our O-line and a quiet leader on the football team. You could always count on Brian being consistent in his play, while encouraging his teammates to 'up' their game.”
As a heavyweight wrestler, Armstrong cracked the red-and-white's starting lineup mid-way through his sophomore season. The next year, he had several epic battles with intra-city rival Boe Shuman of Capital. Evenly matched and near mirror-images, Armstrong (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) prevailed in the crosstown match 7-5, while Shuman (6-4, 230) edged his Bengal foe 3-2 during the “blood (loser-out) round” at the 1991 State Tournament.
In 1992, Armstrong compiled a fine 23-6 record, and placed Class AA runner-up, to Bozeman's Travis Huntsinger, 5-3 for the title. Four of that year's losses came at the hands of the Bozeman heavy, including two other tourney second-place finishes to Huntsinger, in the CMR Holiday finals 7-5 in overtime, and the Bozeman Invitational chipper 7-3.
The HHS heavy posted a team-high 31 near falls, and was No. 2 with 14 pins.
“Brian was a great competitor, the crosstown duals were always fun to compete in, and with Brian I had to be on my A Game,” Shuman recalled. “The guy had a motor and would not let up for the whole match. Our matches were always close and low scoring.
“The last time I wrestled him (at State), I remember coming off the mat and was so exhausted...my tank was empty and I thought, 'Dang, I don't think I can wrestle anymore,'” although he did go on to place fifth.
“We never went head-to-head in football because we were both O-line, but I always respected the hell out of his ability,” Shuman said. “Brian was a technician with great technique, I always watched him and took notes.”
Armstrong earned a grid scholarship to Western Montana College (now UM-Western), where he went on to play with local area gridders Nick Howlett, Rob Hankins and Jason Murgel, from HHS; Capital alums Kyle Mihelish, Dan and Mark Olson, Nick Radley and Dan Farnham; and Class B Elkhorn area's Dan Chappius, and Brett and Chris Charlton. Future Helena Bengal coaches Scott Evans and Manny Garza were Bulldog teammates, as well.
Western captured back-to-back Frontier titles Armstrong's last two years, advancing to the 1995 NAIA playoff semi-finals his senior season.
A two-time All-Conference selection at offensive tackle, in 1995 Armstrong was named an honorable mention NAIA Division 1 All-American. In 2018, he was inducted into the Western Montana Athletic Hall of Fame.
Armstrong graduated with a BS in Elementary Education, and in 2004 he earned an MHPER from Utah State. He began his coaching career as UM-Western's O-line (1996-97), followed by assistant stints at Morgan, Utah (1998), Townsend (1999-2000) and Lake Gibson, Florida (2001-02), at the prep level, and then Utah State (2003-04).
Next came a head coaching assignment at Kathleen High, Florida (2005-06), ahead of seven years with Rocky Mountain College, as offensive coordinator/O-line (2007-08) before serving as the Battlin' Bears head skipper (2009-15). He was twice chosen Frontier Coach of the Year, in 2010 and 2013.
Armstrong came to MSU in 2016 as O-line coach, served as offensive coordinator in 2017, and then in 2018 with the tight ends, before his current position of O-line/RGC. His son, Gallatin High grad Michael Armstrong, recently committed to play for the 'Cats.
“Brian is a great teacher, he communicates very well, and he truly understands that coaching is all about the players,” recalled former Carroll Saints assistant coach Nick Howlett, Armstrong's high school and college teammate. “He is extremely knowledgeable, hard-working, constantly evolving.
“Brian relates well to his players – all that have played for him, play like their hair is on fire and they execute their assignments very well.”
Bobby Daly, a Capital High and Montana State alum, is in third season as MSU's Assistant Head Coach, with responsibility for the team's linebackers.
“Daly is one of the greatest linebackers in Bobcat history...logging 382 (career) tackles, fourth in program history,” msubobcats.com stated. “Like his father J. before him and brother Brad after, Bobby was an MSU team captain.”
A defensive end for Capital, Daly was a two-time first team all-stater. As a member of the Bruins' undefeated 2002 State championship, he established the school's career record of 25 sacks, which was later broken by brother Brad with 26.
“The passion that Bobby has for football is unmatched,” said Bruin teammate Luke DenHerder, himself a pretty good pass rusher with the school's record of 5 sacks in a game. “Even back in the high school days, his drive and passion for every practice in every game pushed us as a team.”
Bobby garnered a scholarship to Montana State, teaming up with former local gridders Clay and Brian Bignell, Dustin O'Connell, Shawn Sampson and Brian Beniger of CHS, and past Bengals Brant Birkeland and Chase Gill.
His sophomore season at MSU, the 6-1, 220-pound linebacker led the Big Sky with 121 tackles, while notching a pair of sacks and forcing two fumbles versus Appalachian State in the 2006 FCS quarterfinals loss, and tabbing honorable mention All-Conference recognition.
In 2007, he earned first team AP and Walter Camp All-American selections, and NCAA All-America honorable mention, while leading the conference with 136 tackles, which ranked fourth in the nation. His 15½ tackles for loss were No. 4 in the Big Sky, as well. Injuries plagued him as a senior, but he still totaled 82 tackles and eight TFL, and managed to make second team All-Conference and HM All-American.
“Bobby Daly is truly an All-American because he plays the game full speed on every play in every game, and he makes plays all over the field,” then coach Rob Ash said. “He is one of the most productive football players I've ever coached.”
J. Daly (1979) and Brad (2013) were All-Americans, as well, and in 2019, Bobby was elected to the MSU Hall of Fame. “Bobby was the perfect combination of instincts, toughness, and a desire to be great,” said Kane Ioane, Montana State’s linebackers coach during Daly’s career.
Daly graduated with a BA in Business, and played professionally for the Billings Outlaws in the Indoor Football League from 2009-11. He then coached at Idaho from 2013-19, rising from graduate assistant to operations director to linebackers coach in 2017-18.
On Saturday, Bobby will also have the unique distinction of a father-son combo to have participated in a national title game with the 'Cats, albeit on the sidelines as a red-shirt transfer from Carroll in 1976, and Bobby of course in his coaching role.
“Watching Bobby succeed in college and semi-pros was amazing, and his passion has now transferred to coaching,” DenHerder said. “Knowing him and how he goes about every day business with football, it would've been as incredible an experience having him as a coach, as it was for us being teammates.”
Sean Herrin, a Helena High and Carroll College product, became Montana State's Director of Football Strength and Conditioning 13 months ago, having worked in the field of strength training for over a decade.
“Herrin came to MSU after four years at The PITT Training Facility in Bozeman, an operation owned and operated by former Bobcat star Dane Fletcher,” according to msubobcats.com. “He managed and directed athletic performance programs at The PITT from 2016-2020, including three years (20017-2020) working with the Bobcat football program as a consultant.”
At Helena High, Herrin was a versatile three-sport athlete from 2000-2004, earning 10 varsity letters; four in track & field and three each in football and basketball. On the gridiron, he was a sophomore running back for the Bengals 2001 State runner-up club. His final two seasons, he was HHS' leading rusher, while collecting a pair honorable mention all-state selections.
On the hardcourt, Herrin's senior year he led the roundball team in scoring (12.4 ppg), 3-pointers (46) and 3-point accuracy (.373%) and earned a 2004 honorable mention all-state citation, after helping the red-and-white to the third-place State hoops trophy in 2003. As a sprinter, he was a member of the 2004 State runner-up Bengal tracksters. Herrin was part of three top-3 placing 400 relay quartets, highlighted by his anchoring the 2003 HHS quartet titlists to a school-record 42.65 seconds.
He received a football scholarship to Carroll College, applying his skills at running back/receiver, from 2004-08. Under head coach Mike Van Diest – who was the Big Sky Conference's first strength and conditioning coach with the University of Montana in 1980 – Herrin was part of three NAIA national championships.
The Saints were a plethora of local talent during that time period, consisting of Helena High grads Seamus Molloy, Shane Van Diest, Tyler Peterson, Justin Wigen, Bryson Pelc, David Whitmoyer, Chase Gill, Brandon Day, Matt Upham, Sean Donahue, Tyler Caldwell, Spencer Chamberlain, and Matt Tummel; along with CHS alums Ty Emmert, Kevin McCutcheon, Dan Mazurek, AJ Porinni, Colton Sherley, Nick Petrusha, Jared Hunt, Gary Cooper, Matt Thomas, Shawn Holland, Luke DenHerder, Narles Layne and Corey Peterson.
“During his undergrad career, Herrin interned with Velocity Sports Performance in Redmond, Washington, in the summer of 2008,” msubobcats.com stated. “After graduating from Carroll with a BA in Health and Physical Education and Business Administration in 2009, he worked as a strength and conditioning specialist at Granite Health and Fitness in Billings from 2009-11. At the same time, he was an assistant coach for the Billings Outlaws arena football team.”
From 2011-16, Sean interned for UCLA's strength and conditioning staff, and for Athlete's Performance; completed his MS in Human Movement with specialization in Sports Conditioning; served as strength and conditioning coach at Long Beach's Woodrow Wilson Classical High; and then became Sports Performance Director at Velocity Sports, Redondo Beach, California.
In July of 2016, Herrin returned to Big Sky Country, joining the The PITT Training Facility, until hooking up with Montana State.
In his role with the 'Cats, Herrin “oversees the strength and conditioning of football student-athletes, and enhances their holistic development” by helping to coordinate the efforts in areas such as athletic training, nutrition, and student-athlete wellness, according to the web site.
“Sean was definitely one of the great ones, incredibly hard worker in the weight room and at practice,” former HHS Bengal grid and track coach Tony Arntson recounted. “He had very good speed and did whatever it took to make his team better. Sean is a high quality person that everyone likes, and I'm so happy for his success at Montana State.”
NOTE: East Helena's Bethany Cordell is also involved with MSU athletics, in the marketing department.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878, or curt52synness@gmail.com. He's also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.