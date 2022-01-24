BOZEMAN — Play-by-play announcer Mark Martello has been fired for comments he made during Saturday's women's basketball game between Montana State and Portland State.
LEARFIELD, the sports radio production company that represents MSU, let Martello go after he compared Portland to antifa and the South Side of Chicago during MSU's 71-56 win at Worthington Arena on Saturday afternoon. Joe Terry of Big Sky Valhalla first reported the firing and posted Martello's comments on Twitter Saturday. Martello said Tom Boman, LEARFIELD'S vice president of broadcast operations, fired him because of Terry's tweets.
"I am taking responsibility for what came out of my mouth," Martello wrote in a text message to 406mtsports.com on Monday. "I will miss the team and coaches. There will be no apology, no one was harmed."
Martello was calling the game for ESPN+ and LEARFIELD's Bobcat Sports Properties, the multimedia rights holder for MSU. Around the 8:25 mark of the fourth quarter, Martello mentioned that Portland State center Rhema Ogele was battling in the middle with MSU's Taylor Janssen.
"Ogele, from Saint Ignatius College (Prep) in Chicago, which is South Side. You've heard of (it)," Martello said on the broadcast. "Portland not much different, I don't think, these days."
Martello was referring to Portland's rising crime rate and comparing it to the South Side of Chicago, which has long dealt with a large number of homicides and other crimes.
"I've been to the South Side, a lot. Portland looked worse when we were there last year," Martello wrote in a text, adding a laughing emoji.
About two minutes after the South Side remark, MSU's Kola Bad Bear got the ball inside and missed a post shot. Martello said on the air that Bad Bear "got fouled two or three times" on the play, but no foul was called.
"Evidently, Cats are up 19, Portland can get away with whatever they're going to get away with," Martello said on the broadcast. "Portland's like antifa after a riot. They might go to jail, but they get out right away. They can get away with it."
Martello paused for a second, then apologized.
"Uh oh," he continued. "I shouldn't say stuff like that. I'm sorry."
He returned to calling the action after that.
Antifa is a contraction of "anti-fascist." The unstructured anti-racist far left group has been criticized for protests that have turned violent, although the extent of antifa's danger is a source of constant debate. The movement is often associated with Portland largely because of Rose City Antifa, one of the United States' oldest active antifa groups.
"This is part of the world we live in, a big reason why I hate Social Media," Martello texted. "Dumb thing to say maybe, but firing me represents MONTANA values? I think not. MSU promotes Portland values, in Montana. Kneeling is fine, political warm-ups are no problem, but some radio yahoo making wise cracks is a capital offense. Everything I said was true. I guess the truth hurts."
Martello said he was referring to Black Lives Matter warm-up shirts that many athletes have worn, not the red warm-ups he and MSU's players and coaches wore Saturday. Those warm-ups included the phrase "No More Stolen Sisters" on the back, one of the ways MSU raised awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls during Saturday's game. Martello said he supported those awareness-raising efforts.
MSU football and men's basketball play-by-play voice Zach Mackey will call the Bobcat women's home game against rival Montana on Monday night, and MSU director of athletic communications for women's basketball Tom Schulz will handle women's play-by-play duties for the rest of the 2021-22 season.
MSU mentioned those new assignments and Martello's dismissal in a press release but didn't comment further. Both LEARFIELD and ESPN declined to comment. Through a spokesperson, the Portland State athletic department provided a statement to 406mtsports.com.
"That type of commentary has no place in the description of a college basketball game," the statement reads. "The portrayal of Portland State was both inaccurate and inappropriate. We appreciate that Montana State acknowledges that as well."
Martello had been the play-by-play man for MSU women's basketball games since the 2020-21 season. He also held the position in 2005-06, the first season of Tricia Binford's tenure as Cats head women's coach. Martello has called games for the MSU men, high school and Bozeman Icedogs hockey as well.
Martello is a realtor and the CFO of Z's Meze Market, a Mediterranean restaurant in Bozeman that he co-founded. He graduated from the University of Georgia.
The Twitter account @ZsHummus, of Z's Meze Market, defended Martello on Saturday. The owner of the account claimed to be Martello's wife, Zeynep Martello. One of her tweets was a response to someone who asked for an apology.
"Is he supposed to apologize for your sensitivity?" Zeynep tweeted from the Z's Hummus account. "My husband is a wonderful man who loves what he does. He is a journalist and he sure has more experience than someone [Terry] who was born in 1987 who claims to be a journalist, yet agrees to censorship. We are all human."
Zeynep went back and forth with Terry on Twitter and wrote that Martello made "a joke that you are taking out of context."
"I am not a fan of people who destroy small businesses. I own one," Mark Martello wrote in a text. "But I had no intention of espousing a political position."
Former MSU football and men's basketball play-by-play announcer Jay Sanderson resigned in 2019 after he was investigated for sexual misconduct and harassment.
