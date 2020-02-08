CHENEY, Wash. — Cold shooting plagued Montana State in a 74-49 road loss Saturday at Big Sky Conference rival Eastern Washington.

The Bobcats shot just 22% from the floor, making 13 of 58 attempts. It was a reversal of fortune from last Thursday night, when MSU shot 68% in the second half of a home victory over Idaho.

Star guard Harald Frey was limited to one field goal and finished with four points, while Amin Adamu had just two points on 1-of-11 shooting. Freshman Caleb Bellach came off the bench to lead MSU in scoring with 10 points.

The Eagles closed the first half on a 20-5 run and led 35-16 at halftime.

Frey got the scoring started in the second half with a layup — his only field goal of the day — but EWU pulled away with a 14-point run after that.

"I thought they came out with an edge tonight," Montana State coach Danny Sprinkle said in a press release. "They came out hungry with a point to prove. And they proved it. We didn't match the intensity.

"Once we weren't making shots early — credit to them their defense was outstanding, especially in the first half — they made it really tough on Harald and they were really contesting shots at the rim."

Mason Peatling had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Washington (16-7, 9-3 Big Sky). Tanner Groves added 16 points for the Eagles.

With the loss, the Bobcats dropped to 12-11 overall and saw their Big Sky Conference record evened at 6-6.

Montana State returns home to host Idaho State on Thursday and Weber State on Saturday.

