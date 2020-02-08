CHENEY, Wash. — Cold shooting plagued Montana State in a 74-49 road loss Saturday at Big Sky Conference rival Eastern Washington.
The Bobcats shot just 22% from the floor, making 13 of 58 attempts. It was a reversal of fortune from last Thursday night, when MSU shot 68% in the second half of a home victory over Idaho.
Star guard Harald Frey was limited to one field goal and finished with four points, while Amin Adamu had just two points on 1-of-11 shooting. Freshman Caleb Bellach came off the bench to lead MSU in scoring with 10 points.
The Eagles closed the first half on a 20-5 run and led 35-16 at halftime.
Frey got the scoring started in the second half with a layup — his only field goal of the day — but EWU pulled away with a 14-point run after that.
"I thought they came out with an edge tonight," Montana State coach Danny Sprinkle said in a press release. "They came out hungry with a point to prove. And they proved it. We didn't match the intensity.
"Once we weren't making shots early — credit to them their defense was outstanding, especially in the first half — they made it really tough on Harald and they were really contesting shots at the rim."
Mason Peatling had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Washington (16-7, 9-3 Big Sky). Tanner Groves added 16 points for the Eagles.
With the loss, the Bobcats dropped to 12-11 overall and saw their Big Sky Conference record evened at 6-6.
Montana State returns home to host Idaho State on Thursday and Weber State on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.