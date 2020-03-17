Montana State cancels all public events, including spring football scrimmage, through April

BOZEMAN — Montana State University, including the athletic department, has canceled its public events during March and April in keeping with guidance from the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MSU athletic director Leon Costello announced Tuesday.
The cancellations due to the coronavirus include the groundbreaking ceremony for the new athletics center at Bobcat Stadium scheduled for next week and the football program’s spring scrimmage, slated for mid-April. All other Bobcat Club events scheduled through April are canceled as well.
“This situation is obviously changing rapidly,” Costello said, “but this is a necessary step at this time. We will continue to conform to the policies laid out by the university, as well as by local, state and federal officials.”
