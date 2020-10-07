BOZEMAN — The Montana State football program's annual fundraiser softball game has been canceled, the Bobcats announced in a press release Wednesday.

The decision was made in light of rising coronavirus cases in Gallatin County and across the state, and from recommendations from local health officials.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 19 at Heroes Park in Bozeman but was later postponed due to weather.

The seven-inning game was to pit the MSU offense against the defense. Quarterback Tucker Rovig and linebacker Daniel Hardy were selected as captains for their respective teams.

MSU plans to hold the softball event next summer. The game raises money for the Bobcat Club, which helps provide scholarship dollars for student-athletes. The game has also benefited organizations such as Gallatin County first responders and the Special Olympics.

